Clarkson/Leigh def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-10, 25-13
Hershey def. Valentine, 25-16, 26-24, 25-13
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Louisville, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20
Oakland-Craig def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-6, 25-11
Plainview def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-14, 25-19
Stuart def. Osmond, 25-18, 25-12, 25-4
Summerland def. North Central, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12
Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17
Winside def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-11, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley Triangular
Elkhorn Valley def. CWC, 25-6, 25-10
St. Mary's def. Elkhorn Valley, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular
Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-5
Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-20
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-15
Tri County Northeast Triangular
Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-12, 25-19
Tri County Northeast def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-21, 25-17