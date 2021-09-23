Burwell def. Ainsworth, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17
Creighton def. Wausa, 25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 8-25, 16-14
Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Summerland, 25-7, 25-16, 25-18
Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-19, 25-18
North Central def. CWC, 15-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. Guardian Angels, 25-9, 17-25, 25-14, 25-19
Osmond def. Hartington-Newcastle, 22-25, 25-11, 29-27, 25-16
Pierce def. Lutheran High Northeast, 26-24, 28-26, 25-8
Santee def. Walthill, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
St. Mary's def. West Holt, 25-15, 14-25, 25-10, 25-19
Twin River def. Madison, 25-12, 25-16, 25-12
Arlington Triangular
Arlington def. Conestoga, 11-25, 25-17, 25-13
Arlington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 32-30, 27-25
Howells-Dodge Triangular
Howells/Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-11, 25-10
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-19, 25-18
Pender def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-10, 25-20
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Triangular
Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 26-24, 25-17
Wakefield def. Wynot, 25-14, 25-20
Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 22-25, 27-25, 25-21
Riverside Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-10, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-16
Valentine Triangular
Stuart def. Mullen, 25-4, 24-26, 25-19
Stuart def. Valentine, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22
Winnebago Triangular
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 25-14
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-10
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-11
Wisner-Pilger Triangular
Battle Creek def. Crofton, 21-25, 25-20, 25-10
Wisner-Pilger def. Battle Creek, 25-22, 18-25, 25-21
Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23