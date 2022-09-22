Burwell def. Ainsworth, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 27-29, 15-13

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-20, 16-25, 14-25, 16-14

Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10

North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16

Oakland-Craig def. Guardian Angels, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

Santee def. Walthill, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23

St. Mary's def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17

Stuart def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17

Twin River def. Madison, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23

Wausa def. Creighton, 25-19, 26-24, 25-17

Cedar Bluffs Triangular

Howells/Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-9

Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-22, 25-20

Pender def. Cedar Bluffs, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23

Cedar Catholic Triangular

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-16, 25-16

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-19

O'Neill def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-11

Lyons-Decatur Northeast Triangular

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Tri County Northeast, 30-32, 25-22, 25-22

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16

Winnebago def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19

Nebraska Christian Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-20

Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 25-19

Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-18

Wisner-Pilger Triangular

Crofton def. Battle Creek, 25-21, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger def. Battle Creek, 25-22, 28-26

Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-18

Wynot Triangular

Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-16, 25-12

Wakefield def. Wynot, 25-20, 25-15

Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22