Boone Central/Newman Grove def. O'Neill, 25-12, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-22, 25-21, 13-25, 25-27, 15-5
Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-19
Wynot def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-20
CWC Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 26-24, 25-13
Stuart def. CWC, 25-10, 25-10
Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-15
DC West Triangular
Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-14, 18-25, 25-11
Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-21, 11-25, 25-21
Raymond Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-12
Elkhorn Valley Triangular
Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21
Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-10, 25-20
Wausa def. Winside, 25-10, 25-19
Heartland Lutheran Double Triangular
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-5
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-13, 25-18
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-12, 25-10
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-13, 25-13
Homer Triangular
Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 30-32, 25-14, 25-18
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 25-17
Jean Groth Volleyball Classic
Pool A
Guardian Angels def. North Bend Central, 25-20, 25-21
Guardian Angels def. Pender, 25-21, 25-22
North Bend Central def. Pender, 25-16, 25-16
Pool B
Wayne def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-16
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-15
Pool D
Lutheran High Northeast def. Oakland-Craig, 27-25, 25-22
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-16
North Central Triangular
Burwell def. North Central, 25-21, 25-17
Burwell def. West Holt, 25-20, 25-16
North Central def. West Holt, 25-22, 25-12
Santee Triangular
Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 25-17
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-8, 25-8
Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 26-24, 25-9
St. Mary's Triangular
Plainview def. Summerland, 25-23, 13-25, 25-18
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-12
St. Mary's def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-16