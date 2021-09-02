Boone Central/Newman Grove def. O'Neill, 25-12, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-22, 25-21, 13-25, 25-27, 15-5

Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-19

Wynot def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-20

CWC Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 26-24, 25-13

Stuart def. CWC, 25-10, 25-10

Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-15

DC West Triangular

Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-14, 18-25, 25-11

Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-21, 11-25, 25-21

Raymond Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-12

Elkhorn Valley Triangular

Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21

Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-10, 25-20

Wausa def. Winside, 25-10, 25-19

Heartland Lutheran Double Triangular

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-5

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-13, 25-18

Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-12, 25-10

Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-13, 25-13

Homer Triangular

Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 30-32, 25-14, 25-18

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 25-17

Jean Groth Volleyball Classic

Pool A

Guardian Angels def. North Bend Central, 25-20, 25-21

Guardian Angels def. Pender, 25-21, 25-22

North Bend Central def. Pender, 25-16, 25-16

Pool B

Wayne def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-16

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-15

Pool D

Lutheran High Northeast def. Oakland-Craig, 27-25, 25-22

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-16

North Central Triangular

Burwell def. North Central, 25-21, 25-17

Burwell def. West Holt, 25-20, 25-16

North Central def. West Holt, 25-22, 25-12

Santee Triangular

Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 25-17

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-8, 25-8

Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 26-24, 25-9

St. Mary's Triangular

Plainview def. Summerland, 25-23, 13-25, 25-18

St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-12

St. Mary's def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-16

Tags

In other news