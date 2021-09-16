Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20
Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21
Elkhorn Valley def. North Central, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18
Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24
Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 14-25, 15-10
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21
Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 28-26
Ord def. West Holt, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23
Pierce def. Crofton, 25-19, 19-25, 25-11, 25-22
Ponca def. Homer, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16
Wakefield def. Pender
Wausa def. Randolph, 20-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-12, 15-9
Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-22, 25-16
Boyd County Triangular
Boyd County def. Gregory, S.D., 25-13, 25-20, 25-18
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-17, 25-12
Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-12, 25-17, 25-19
Gordon-Rushville Triangular
Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-12
Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-20
High Plains Triangular
Clarkson/Leigh def. High Plains Community, 25-10, 25-12
Stanton Triangular
Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-16, 29-27
Norfolk Catholic def. Stanton, 25-22, 25-19
Stanton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-20
Walthill Triangular
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-18, 25-14
Santee def. Walthill, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 13-25, 25-23, 25-17