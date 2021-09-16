Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20

Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21

Elkhorn Valley def. North Central, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18

Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24

Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 14-25, 15-10

North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21

Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 28-26

Ord def. West Holt, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23

Pierce def. Crofton, 25-19, 19-25, 25-11, 25-22

Ponca def. Homer, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16

Wakefield def. Pender

Wausa def. Randolph, 20-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-12, 15-9

Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-22, 25-16

Boyd County Triangular

Boyd County def. Gregory, S.D., 25-13, 25-20, 25-18

Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-17, 25-12

Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-12, 25-17, 25-19

Gordon-Rushville Triangular

Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-12

Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-20

High Plains Triangular

Clarkson/Leigh def. High Plains Community, 25-10, 25-12

Stanton Triangular

Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-16, 29-27

Norfolk Catholic def. Stanton, 25-22, 25-19

Stanton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-20

Walthill Triangular

Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-18, 25-14

Santee def. Walthill, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19

Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 13-25, 25-23, 25-17

