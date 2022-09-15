Bancroft-Rosalie def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-15, 25-18

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14

Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 11-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-21, 27-25

Guardian Angels def. O'Neill, 25-10, 25-20, 26-24

Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15

North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20

North Central def. Elkhorn Valley, 26-28, 13-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-10

Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15

Pierce def. Crofton, 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-20

Plainview def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 15-11

Ponca def. Homer, 25-23, 25-19, 25-12

Wakefield def. Pender, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18

Wausa def. Randolph, 25-21, 26-24, 25-14

West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14

Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20

Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

Ainsworth Triangular

Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-10

Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-23, 25-20

Gordon/Rushville def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 25-18

Boone Central Triangular

Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-14

Norfolk Catholic def. Stanton, 25-10, 25-12

Stanton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 27-25

Omaha Nation Triangular

Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-11, 25-12

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-18

Stuart Triangular

Boyd County def. Gregory, S.D., 25-18, 25-21

Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-13

Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-23, 25-23, 25-17