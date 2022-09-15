Bancroft-Rosalie def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-15, 25-18
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 11-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-21, 27-25
Guardian Angels def. O'Neill, 25-10, 25-20, 26-24
Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20
North Central def. Elkhorn Valley, 26-28, 13-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-10
Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15
Pierce def. Crofton, 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-20
Plainview def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 15-11
Ponca def. Homer, 25-23, 25-19, 25-12
Wakefield def. Pender, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18
Wausa def. Randolph, 25-21, 26-24, 25-14
West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14
Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19
Ainsworth Triangular
Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-10
Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-23, 25-20
Gordon/Rushville def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 25-18
Boone Central Triangular
Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-14
Norfolk Catholic def. Stanton, 25-10, 25-12
Stanton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 27-25
Omaha Nation Triangular
Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-11, 25-12
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-18
Stuart Triangular
Boyd County def. Gregory, S.D., 25-18, 25-21
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-13
Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-23, 25-23, 25-17