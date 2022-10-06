Bloomfield def. Randolph, 20-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-15
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-17, 25-23
Crofton def. Wayne, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19
Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9
Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-22, 20-25, 25-16, 25-10
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle
Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14
North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-17, 25-8
Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-9, 15-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10
Plainview def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18
Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19
Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15
CWC Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 25-8, 25-13
Wausa def. CWC, 25-12, 25-12
Wausa def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 15-25, 25-20
Lutheran High Northeast Triangular
Guardian Angels def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-21
Guardian Angels def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 26-24
Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 26-24
Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular
Niobrara/Verdigre def. North Central, 25-17, 25-19
Niobrara/Verdigre def. St. Mary's, 11-25, 25-12, 25-20
St. Edward Triangular
Nebraska Christian def. Osceola, 25-8, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-14, 25-10
Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-7, 25-9
Twin River Triangular
Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-18, 25-23
Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-10
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Twin River, 25-14, 25-12