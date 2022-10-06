Bloomfield def. Randolph, 20-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-15

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-17, 25-23

Crofton def. Wayne, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19

Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9

Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-22, 20-25, 25-16, 25-10

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle

Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14

North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-17, 25-8

Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-9, 15-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10

Plainview def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18

Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19

Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15

CWC Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 25-8, 25-13

Wausa def. CWC, 25-12, 25-12

Wausa def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 15-25, 25-20

Lutheran High Northeast Triangular

Guardian Angels def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-21

Guardian Angels def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 26-24

Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 26-24

Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular

Niobrara/Verdigre def. North Central, 25-17, 25-19

Niobrara/Verdigre def. St. Mary's, 11-25, 25-12, 25-20

St. Edward Triangular

Nebraska Christian def. Osceola, 25-8, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-14, 25-10

Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-7, 25-9

Twin River Triangular

Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-18, 25-23

Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-10

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Twin River, 25-14, 25-12

Tags

In other news