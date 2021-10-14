Creighton def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-13, 31-29, 25-10

Guardian Angels def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13

Norfolk def. Columbus, 19-25, 26-28, 25-17, 25-13, 15-6

North Central def. West Holt, 22-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11

Summerland def. St. Mary's, 26-24, 25-23, 14-25, 25-20

East Husker Conference Tournament

First Round

Pender def. Stanton, 25-20, 26-24

Quarterfinal

Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-18, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. North Bend Central, 25-18, 25-23

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

First Round

Burwell def. Fullerton, 27-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-16

Humphrey St. Francis def. Elba, 25-9, 25-11, 25-17

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-12, 25-1

Play-in

Elba def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward

Hartington/Newcastle Triangular

Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-6, 25-10

Ponca def. Hartington-Newcastle, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19

Ponca def. Walthill, 25-6, 25-10

O'Neill Triangular

Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-23

Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-22, 25-22

O'Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-13

Pierce County Tournament

Osmond def. Randolph, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22

Pierce def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-19