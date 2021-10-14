Creighton def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-13, 31-29, 25-10
Guardian Angels def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13
Norfolk def. Columbus, 19-25, 26-28, 25-17, 25-13, 15-6
North Central def. West Holt, 22-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11
Summerland def. St. Mary's, 26-24, 25-23, 14-25, 25-20
East Husker Conference Tournament
First Round
Pender def. Stanton, 25-20, 26-24
Quarterfinal
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-18, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. North Bend Central, 25-18, 25-23
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
First Round
Burwell def. Fullerton, 27-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-16
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elba, 25-9, 25-11, 25-17
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-12, 25-1
Play-in
Elba def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward
Hartington/Newcastle Triangular
Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-6, 25-10
Ponca def. Hartington-Newcastle, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19
Ponca def. Walthill, 25-6, 25-10
O'Neill Triangular
Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-23
Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-22, 25-22
O'Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-13
Pierce County Tournament
Osmond def. Randolph, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22
Pierce def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-19