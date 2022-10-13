Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-13, 25-14, 25-8
South Sioux City def. Plainview, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
St. Mary's def. Summerland, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18
Wakefield def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18
West Holt def. North Central, 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
Wynot def. Wausa, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-9
East Husker Conference Tournament
Clarkson/Leigh def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-5, 25-8
Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-17
North Bend Central def. Pender, 25-18, 25-12
Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-7
Hartington-Newcastle Triangular
Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-5
Neligh Oakdale Triangular
Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-8
Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-14
O'Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-8, 25-9