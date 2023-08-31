O'Neill def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-20, 25-9, 25-18
Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 27-25, 25-12, 25-23
Logan View Triangular
Douglas County West def. Logan View, 25-12, 25-16
Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-17, 25-13
Raymond Central def. Logan View, 25-21, 25-14
NE Nebraska Tournament
Pool A
Archbishop Bergan def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-20
Archbishop Bergan def. Pender, 25-8, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. Pender, 25-21
Pool B
Guardian Angels def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-13
Wakefield def. Guardian Angels, 25-21, 25-21
Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 26-24, 25-8
Pool C
North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-21, 25-23
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 16-25, 25-19, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Wayne, 26-24, 25-20
Pool D
Oakland-Craig def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-10
Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-13, 25-15
Neligh-Oakdale Triangular
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5
Neligh-Oakdale def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-20
Palmer Quad
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 26-24, 25-18
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-9, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-19, 25-10
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-5, 25-14
Ponca Triangular
Homer def. Ponca, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18
Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 21-25, 25-11
Tri County Northeast def. Ponca, 26-24, 25-21
Stanton Triangular
Clarkson-Leigh def. Madison, 25-7, 25-9
Clarkson-Leigh def. Stanton, 25-17, 25-18
Stanton def. Madison, 25-10, 25-12
Stuart Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 25-11, 25-4
Stuart def. CWC, 25-7, 25-11
Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 28-26, 25-17
Summerland Triangular
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-11
St. Mary's def. Summerland, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18
Summerland def. Plainview, 25-20, 28-26
Wakefield Triangular
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9
Wausa Triangular
Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22
Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-22, 25-21
Wausa def. Winside, 25-16, 25-17