O'Neill def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-20, 25-9, 25-18

Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 27-25, 25-12, 25-23

Logan View Triangular

Douglas County West def. Logan View, 25-12, 25-16

Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-17, 25-13

Raymond Central def. Logan View, 25-21, 25-14

NE Nebraska Tournament

Pool A

Archbishop Bergan def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-20

Archbishop Bergan def. Pender, 25-8, 25-19

Lutheran High Northeast def. Pender, 25-21

Pool B

Guardian Angels def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-13

Wakefield def. Guardian Angels, 25-21, 25-21

Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 26-24, 25-8

Pool C

North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-21, 25-23

North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 16-25, 25-19, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Wayne, 26-24, 25-20

Pool D

Oakland-Craig def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-10

Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-20

West Point-Beemer def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-13, 25-15

Neligh-Oakdale Triangular

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5

Neligh-Oakdale def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-20

Palmer Quad

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 26-24, 25-18

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-9, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-19, 25-10

Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-5, 25-14

Ponca Triangular

Homer def. Ponca, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18

Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 21-25, 25-11

Tri County Northeast def. Ponca, 26-24, 25-21

Stanton Triangular

Clarkson-Leigh def. Madison, 25-7, 25-9

Clarkson-Leigh def. Stanton, 25-17, 25-18

Stanton def. Madison, 25-10, 25-12

Stuart Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 25-11, 25-4

Stuart def. CWC, 25-7, 25-11

Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 28-26, 25-17

Summerland Triangular

St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-11

St. Mary's def. Summerland, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18

Summerland def. Plainview, 25-20, 28-26

Wakefield Triangular

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9

Wausa Triangular

Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22

Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-22, 25-21

Wausa def. Winside, 25-16, 25-17

