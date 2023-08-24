Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 25-20
Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 25-15, 25-23
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-12, 20-25, 25-7
Guardian Angels def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-3, 25-7, 25-8
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-22, 25-12, 26-24
Niobrara-Verdigre def. Madison, 25-17, 23-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-13
Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19
Pierce def. Stanton, 20-25, 25-18, 25-7, 25-21
Riverside def. CWC, 25-17, 25-10, 25-11
Stuart def. Twin Loup, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22
Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-14, 25-15, 25-21
Wakefield def. Plainview, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 15-25, 15-12
Wayne def. Ponca, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17
Wynot def. Osmond, 25-23, 25-17, 25-12
Elkhorn Valley Triangular
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-15
West Holt def. Elkhorn Valley, 27-25, 25-20
Harvard Triangular
Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-21
St. Edward def. Harvard, 27-25, 25-19
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Triangular
Battle Creek def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-21, 25-19
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-16
Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-5
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 16-25, 25-19, 25-23
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-9
St. Mary's Triangular
Bloomfield def. Wausa, 6-25, 25-21, 25-21
St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-6
St. Mary's def. Wausa, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23