Archbishop Bergan Tournament
Championship
Archbishop Bergan def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-13
Fifth Place
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-11
Gold Pool
Humphrey St. Francis def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-8
Schuyler def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-9
Schuyler def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-18, 25-10
Green Pool
Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-13, 25-8
Archbishop Bergan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-17, 25-15
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Mead, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24
Third Place
Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-21, 25-21
Bishop Neumann Invitational
Beatrice def. Logan View, 25-20, 25-18
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-16, 25-18
Douglas County West def. York, 25-16, 25-22
Elkhorn def. Battle Creek, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24
Championship
Beatrice def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal
Battle Creek def. Logan View, 25-15, 25-20
Fifth Place
Battle Creek def. York, 25-14, 25-14
Semifinal
Beatrice def. Elkhorn, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18
Bishop Neumann def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-20
Seventh Place
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Logan View, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17
Third Place
Douglas County West def. Elkhorn, 25-19, 25-16
Boone Central Invitational
Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-18
Crofton def. Central City, 25-13, 25-17
Oakland-Craig def. Boone Central, 17-25, 25-14, 25-9
Tekamah-Herman def. O'Neill, 25-17, 25-21
Championship
Oakland-Craig def. Crofton, 27-25, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal
Boone Central def. Stanton, 20-25, 25-14, 28-26
Central City def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-21
Fifth Place
Central City def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-19
Semifinal
Crofton def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-15
Oakland-Craig def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 25-20
Seventh Place
Stanton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-9
Third Place
Columbus Lakeview def. O'Neill, 25-12, 25-18
Cozad Invitational
Gothenburg def. Centura, 25-14, 25-14
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-16
Ogallala def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-11
Sidney def. Cozad, 25-12, 25-12
Championship
Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-17, 25-19
Consolation Semifianal
Centura def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-17
Consolation Semifinal
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-23
Fifth Place
Centura def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14
Semifinal
Gothenburg def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 25-14
Ogallala def. Sidney, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23
Seventh Place
Valentine def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-17
Third Place
Sidney def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 14-25, 25-16
Creighton Invitational
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-23, 25-15
Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 25-15
West Holt def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-12
West Holt def. Hartington-Newcastle, 18-25, 25-13, 25-18
West Holt def. Summerland, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17
EMF Tournament
Aquinas def. Sutton, 25-15, 25-19
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-23
Championship
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Sutton, 21-25, 25-13, 25-9
Consolation Semifinal
Tri County def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-18
Consolation Semifinal
Aquinas def. Lawrence-Nelson, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22
Fifth Place
Tri County def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-17
Semifinal
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 25-11, 24-26, 25-14
Semifinal
Sutton def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-13
Heartland Lutheran Tournament
Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-18
Heartland Lutheran def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21
High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-13, 25-17
High Plains Community def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-18
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-14, 31-29
Howells-Dodge Tournament
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-7, 25-8
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-16, 25-16
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Howells/Dodge, 25-18, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-23, 25-19
Elkhorn Valley def. Howells/Dodge, 25-22, 25-22
Howells/Dodge def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-17, 25-8
Kearney Invitational
Championship
Millard West def. Bennington, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20
Pool 1
Elkhorn North def. Kearney, 25-7, 25-17
Elkhorn North def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-14
Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17
Pool 3
Gretna East def. Millard North, 25-18, 25-22
Gretna East def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 32-30
Millard North def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17
Pool 4
Millard West def. Waverly, 15-25, 25-17, 25-20
Millard West def. Westview, 25-10, 25-7
Semifinal
Millard West def. Elkhorn North, 25-16, 25-19
Third Place
Elkhorn North def. Gretna East, 25-18, 25-23
North Bend Central Invitational
Championship
Grand Island Central Catholic def. North Bend Central, 25-15, 25-7
Fifth Place
Wayne def. Lexington, 25-18, 11-25, 25-21
Pool A
Lincoln Christian def. Lexington, 23-25, 25-13, 25-18
North Bend Central def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-20
North Bend Central def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-22
Pool B
Freeman def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-17
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Freeman, 25-14, 25-20
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-9, 25-14
Third Place
Freeman def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 26-24
Wakefield Tournament
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 19-25, 25-15, 25-19
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 25-13
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-16, 25-20
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 26-24, 25-20
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-5, 25-20
Lutheran High Northeast def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-20, 25-18
Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15
Pierce def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-15
Pierce def. Ponca, 25-19, 25-9
Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-17
Ponca def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-7, 25-14
Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-20, 27-25
Wakefield def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 27-25