Archbishop Bergan Tournament

Championship

Archbishop Bergan def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-13

Fifth Place

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-11

Gold Pool

Humphrey St. Francis def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-8

Schuyler def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-9

Schuyler def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-18, 25-10

Green Pool

Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-13, 25-8

Archbishop Bergan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-17, 25-15

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Mead, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24

Third Place

Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-21, 25-21

Bishop Neumann Invitational

Beatrice def. Logan View, 25-20, 25-18

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-16, 25-18

Douglas County West def. York, 25-16, 25-22

Elkhorn def. Battle Creek, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24

Championship

Beatrice def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal

Battle Creek def. Logan View, 25-15, 25-20

Fifth Place

Battle Creek def. York, 25-14, 25-14

Semifinal

Beatrice def. Elkhorn, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18

Bishop Neumann def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-20

Seventh Place

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Logan View, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17

Third Place

Douglas County West def. Elkhorn, 25-19, 25-16

Boone Central Invitational

Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-18

Crofton def. Central City, 25-13, 25-17

Oakland-Craig def. Boone Central, 17-25, 25-14, 25-9

Tekamah-Herman def. O'Neill, 25-17, 25-21

Championship

Oakland-Craig def. Crofton, 27-25, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal

Boone Central def. Stanton, 20-25, 25-14, 28-26

Central City def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-21

Fifth Place

Central City def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-19

Semifinal

Crofton def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-15

Oakland-Craig def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 25-20

Seventh Place

Stanton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-9

Third Place

Columbus Lakeview def. O'Neill, 25-12, 25-18

Cozad Invitational

Gothenburg def. Centura, 25-14, 25-14

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-16

Ogallala def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-11

Sidney def. Cozad, 25-12, 25-12

Championship

Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-17, 25-19

Consolation Semifianal

Centura def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-23

Fifth Place

Centura def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14

Semifinal

Gothenburg def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 25-14

Ogallala def. Sidney, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23

Seventh Place

Valentine def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-17

Third Place

Sidney def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 14-25, 25-16

Creighton Invitational

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-23, 25-15

Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 25-15

West Holt def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-12

West Holt def. Hartington-Newcastle, 18-25, 25-13, 25-18

West Holt def. Summerland, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17

EMF Tournament

Aquinas def. Sutton, 25-15, 25-19

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-23

Championship

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Sutton, 21-25, 25-13, 25-9

Consolation Semifinal

Tri County def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-18

Consolation Semifinal

Aquinas def. Lawrence-Nelson, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22

Fifth Place

Tri County def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-17

Semifinal

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 25-11, 24-26, 25-14

Semifinal

Sutton def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-13

Heartland Lutheran Tournament

Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-18

Heartland Lutheran def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21

High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-13, 25-17

High Plains Community def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-18

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-14, 31-29

Howells-Dodge Tournament

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-7, 25-8

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-16, 25-16

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Howells/Dodge, 25-18, 25-13

Elkhorn Valley def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-23, 25-19

Elkhorn Valley def. Howells/Dodge, 25-22, 25-22

Howells/Dodge def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-17, 25-8

Kearney Invitational

Championship

Millard West def. Bennington, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20

Pool 1

Elkhorn North def. Kearney, 25-7, 25-17

Elkhorn North def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-14

Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17

Pool 3

Gretna East def. Millard North, 25-18, 25-22

Gretna East def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 32-30

Millard North def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17

Pool 4

Millard West def. Waverly, 15-25, 25-17, 25-20

Millard West def. Westview, 25-10, 25-7

Semifinal

Millard West def. Elkhorn North, 25-16, 25-19

Third Place

Elkhorn North def. Gretna East, 25-18, 25-23

North Bend Central Invitational

Championship

Grand Island Central Catholic def. North Bend Central, 25-15, 25-7

Fifth Place

Wayne def. Lexington, 25-18, 11-25, 25-21

Pool A

Lincoln Christian def. Lexington, 23-25, 25-13, 25-18

North Bend Central def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-20

North Bend Central def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-22

Pool B

Freeman def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-17

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Freeman, 25-14, 25-20

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-9, 25-14

Third Place

Freeman def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 26-24

Wakefield Tournament

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 19-25, 25-15, 25-19

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 25-13

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-16, 25-20

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 26-24, 25-20

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-5, 25-20

Lutheran High Northeast def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-20, 25-18

Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15

Pierce def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-15

Pierce def. Ponca, 25-19, 25-9

Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-17

Ponca def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-7, 25-14

Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-20, 27-25

Wakefield def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 27-25

