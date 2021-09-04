Humphrey St. Francis def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-13, 25-8
Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24
Fort Calhoun Invitational
David City def. Fort Calhoun, 25-20, 25-11
Championship
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. David City, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14
Third Place
Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23
NE Nebraska Jean Groth
Bronze Bracket
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19
Pender def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-21
Tekamah-Herman def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 18-25, 27-25
Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-13
Wakefield def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 15-25, 25-23
West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
Gold Bracket
Guardian Angels def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-19, 28-26
Guardian Angels def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-23
Lutheran High Northeast def. Archbishop Bergan, 23-25, 26-24
Wisner-Pilger def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-21, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19
Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 25-22
Silver Bracket
North Bend Central def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-13, 25-16
North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-23, 26-24
Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 19-25, 26-24, 26-24
Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-22
Wayne def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 28-26, 25-17
Shamrock Invitational
Bishop Neumann def. Pierce
Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-9, 25-18
Columbus Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-20, 25-22
Platteview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 25-21
Championship
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-21
Consolation
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 25-15
Pierce def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-20
Fifth Place
Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-15, 25-15
Semifinal
Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 24-26, 25-18
Columbus Scotus def. Platteview, 25-16, 25-19
Seventh Place
Stanton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-22
Third Place
Bishop Neumann def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-21