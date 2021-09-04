Humphrey St. Francis def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-13, 25-8

Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24

Fort Calhoun Invitational

David City def. Fort Calhoun, 25-20, 25-11

Championship

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. David City, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14

Third Place

Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23

NE Nebraska Jean Groth

Bronze Bracket

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19

Pender def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-21

Tekamah-Herman def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 18-25, 27-25

Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-13

Wakefield def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 15-25, 25-23

West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22

Gold Bracket

Guardian Angels def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-19, 28-26

Guardian Angels def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-23

Lutheran High Northeast def. Archbishop Bergan, 23-25, 26-24

Wisner-Pilger def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-21, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19

Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 25-22

Silver Bracket

North Bend Central def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-13, 25-16

North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-23, 26-24

Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 19-25, 26-24, 26-24

Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-22

Wayne def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 28-26, 25-17

Shamrock Invitational

Bishop Neumann def. Pierce

Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-9, 25-18

Columbus Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-20, 25-22

Platteview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 25-21

Championship

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-21

Consolation

Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 25-15

Pierce def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-20

Fifth Place

Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-15, 25-15

Semifinal

Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 24-26, 25-18

Columbus Scotus def. Platteview, 25-16, 25-19

Seventh Place

Stanton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-22

Third Place

Bishop Neumann def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-21

