Humphrey St. Francis def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-6, 25-12, 25-11
NE Nebraska Tournament
Bronze Division
Guardian Angels def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-10
Guardian Angels def. Wayne, 25-23, 25-14
Guardian Angels def. West Point-Beemer, 25-5, 25-15
Tekamah-Herman def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-17
West Point-Beemer def. Wayne, 25-9, 25-17
Gold Division
North Bend Central def. Lutheran High Northeast, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13
North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 25-12
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 25-18
Oakland-Craig def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-23
Silver Division
Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-10, 25-18
Archbishop Bergan def. Pender, 25-6, 25-14
Archbishop Bergan def. Wakefield, 25-20, 26-24
Pender def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-17, 25-13
Wakefield def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22
Wakefield def. Pender, 25-18, 26-28, 25-21
Shamrock Invitational
Bishop Neumann def. Norfolk Catholic, 31-29, 18-25, 25-23
Columbus Lakeview def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22
Columbus Scotus def. Platteview, 25-16, 26-24
Pierce def. Stanton, 25-17, 25-12
Championship
Pierce def. Columbus Lakeview, 26-24, 25-17
Consolation Semifinal
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-12, 25-19
Fifth Place
Norfolk Catholic def. Platteview, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13
Semifinal
Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-18, 25-14
Columbus Scotus def. Pierce, 25-18, 25-12
Seventh Place
Stanton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-15
Third Place
Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24