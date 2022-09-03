Humphrey St. Francis def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-6, 25-12, 25-11

NE Nebraska Tournament

Bronze Division

Guardian Angels def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-10

Guardian Angels def. Wayne, 25-23, 25-14

Guardian Angels def. West Point-Beemer, 25-5, 25-15

Tekamah-Herman def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22

West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-17

West Point-Beemer def. Wayne, 25-9, 25-17

Gold Division

North Bend Central def. Lutheran High Northeast, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13

North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 25-12

North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 25-18

Oakland-Craig def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 25-19

Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 25-17

Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-23

Silver Division

Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-10, 25-18

Archbishop Bergan def. Pender, 25-6, 25-14

Archbishop Bergan def. Wakefield, 25-20, 26-24

Pender def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-17, 25-13

Wakefield def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22

Wakefield def. Pender, 25-18, 26-28, 25-21

Shamrock Invitational

Bishop Neumann def. Norfolk Catholic, 31-29, 18-25, 25-23

Columbus Lakeview def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22

Columbus Scotus def. Platteview, 25-16, 26-24

Pierce def. Stanton, 25-17, 25-12

Championship

Pierce def. Columbus Lakeview, 26-24, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal

Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-12, 25-19

Fifth Place

Norfolk Catholic def. Platteview, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13

Semifinal

Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-18, 25-14

Columbus Scotus def. Pierce, 25-18, 25-12

Seventh Place

Stanton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-15

Third Place

Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24

