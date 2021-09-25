Adams Central Tournament

Adams Central def. Centura, 25-15, 25-23

Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-9, 25-16

Malcolm def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-6, 25-20

Superior def. Gering, 31-29, 25-19

Championship

Malcolm def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-20

Consolation

Gering def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 26-24, 25-21

Fifth Place

Gering def. Centura, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19

Semifinal

Adams Central def. Broken Bow, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15

Malcolm def. Superior, 25-16, 25-18

Third Place

Broken Bow def. Superior, 25-16, 25-20

Ansley-Litchfield Invitational

Ansley-Litchfield def. North Central, 25-11, 25-19

Nebraska Christian def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-15, 25-13

Sandhills/Thedford def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-12, 25-13

Championship

Nebraska Christian def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 25-19

Semifinal

Nebraska Christian def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-14

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Burwell, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15

Third Place

Burwell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 27-25

David City Tournament

Aquinas def. Central City, 25-9, 25-9

Championship

North Bend Central def. David City, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22

Pool A

Central City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-23, 30-28

David City def. Aquinas, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18

David City def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-10

North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-13, 25-8

Elkhorn Valley Tournament

Archbishop Bergan def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-14, 25-6

Archbishop Bergan def. Randolph, 25-7, 25-9

Battle Creek def. Randolph, 25-27, 25-10, 25-10

Elkhorn Valley def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 26-24

O'Neill def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-21

Randolph def. Elkhorn Valley, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21

Randolph def. West Point-Beemer, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18

Hampton Tournament

Clarkson/Leigh def. Deshler, 26-24, 25-16

Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 28-26, 25-23

Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-13

Mead def. Red Cloud, 25-7, 25-9

Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-10, 25-18

Red Cloud def. Hampton, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20

Hershey Tournament

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-14, 25-13

Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-12, 25-18

Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22

Hershey def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-21

Wisner-Pilger Tournament

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-3, 25-9

Wayne def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-12, 25-11

Wisner-Pilger def. Homer, 25-9, 25-16

Championship

Pierce def. Wayne, 25-23, 25-12

Semifinal

Pierce def. Wisner-Pilger, 14-25, 25-19, 25-15

Wayne def. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24

Third Place

Humphrey St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 13-25, 25-21

Tags

In other news