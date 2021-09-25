Adams Central Tournament
Adams Central def. Centura, 25-15, 25-23
Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-9, 25-16
Malcolm def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-6, 25-20
Superior def. Gering, 31-29, 25-19
Championship
Malcolm def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-20
Consolation
Gering def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 26-24, 25-21
Fifth Place
Gering def. Centura, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
Semifinal
Adams Central def. Broken Bow, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15
Malcolm def. Superior, 25-16, 25-18
Third Place
Broken Bow def. Superior, 25-16, 25-20
Ansley-Litchfield Invitational
Ansley-Litchfield def. North Central, 25-11, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-15, 25-13
Sandhills/Thedford def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-12, 25-13
Championship
Nebraska Christian def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 25-19
Semifinal
Nebraska Christian def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-14
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Burwell, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15
Third Place
Burwell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 27-25
David City Tournament
Aquinas def. Central City, 25-9, 25-9
Championship
North Bend Central def. David City, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22
Pool A
Central City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-23, 30-28
David City def. Aquinas, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18
David City def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-10
North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-13, 25-8
Elkhorn Valley Tournament
Archbishop Bergan def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-14, 25-6
Archbishop Bergan def. Randolph, 25-7, 25-9
Battle Creek def. Randolph, 25-27, 25-10, 25-10
Elkhorn Valley def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 26-24
O'Neill def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-21
Randolph def. Elkhorn Valley, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21
Randolph def. West Point-Beemer, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18
Hampton Tournament
Clarkson/Leigh def. Deshler, 26-24, 25-16
Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 28-26, 25-23
Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-13
Mead def. Red Cloud, 25-7, 25-9
Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-10, 25-18
Red Cloud def. Hampton, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20
Hershey Tournament
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-14, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-12, 25-18
Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22
Hershey def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-21
Wisner-Pilger Tournament
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-3, 25-9
Wayne def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-12, 25-11
Wisner-Pilger def. Homer, 25-9, 25-16
Championship
Pierce def. Wayne, 25-23, 25-12
Semifinal
Pierce def. Wisner-Pilger, 14-25, 25-19, 25-15
Wayne def. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24
Third Place
Humphrey St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 13-25, 25-21