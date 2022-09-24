Adams Central Tournament

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-12

Broken Bow def. Superior, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19

Centura def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-16

Malcolm def. Gering, 25-16, 25-18

Championship

Malcolm def. Centura, 25-17, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gering, 25-21, 12-25, 25-19

Superior def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-15

Fifth Place

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Superior, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23

Semifinal

Centura def. Broken Bow

Malcolm def. Adams Central, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14

Seventh Place

Gering def. Boone Central, 20-15, 25-20

Third Place

Adams Central def. Broken Bow, 25-11, 25-15

Ansley-Litchfield Tournament

Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-7, 25-16

Arcadia-Loup City def. Nebraska Christian, 25-22, 25-15

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. North Central, 25-14, 25-23

David City Invitational

Championship

North Bend Central def. David City, 25-12, 25-10

Fifth Place

Central City def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-23

Pool A

David City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 25-23

David City def. Twin River, 25-5, 25-7

Pool B

Aquinas def. Central City, 25-19, 25-23

North Bend Central def. Aquinas, 25-10, 25-13

North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-15, 25-9

Third Place

Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 20-25, 25-11, 25-22

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22

Plainview def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-12

Plainview def. West Holt, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21

Elkhorn Valley Invitational

Pool A

St. Paul def. Archbishop Bergan, 26-24, 25-23

St. Paul def. O'Neill, 25-15, 25-10

St. Paul def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-18

Pool B

Battle Creek def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-16, 25-18

Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-8, 25-19

Oakland-Craig def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-14, 25-10

Hampton Tournament

Championship

Clarkson/Leigh def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-9

Fifth Place

Mead def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-23

Pool A

Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-11

Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-16, 25-15

Hampton def. Mead, 25-14, 25-23

Pool B

Deshler def. Red Cloud

Deshler def. Silver Lake

Silver Lake def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 27-25

Hershey Invitational

Ainsworth def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 25-20

Ainsworth def. Gothenburg, 25-9, 25-12

Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-11

Gothenburg def. Hershey, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11

Hershey def. Bridgeport, 25-20, 25-19

Madison September Classic

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-10

Pierce def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11

Summerland def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 25-18

Wisner-Pilger def. CWC, 25-6, 25-12

Consolation Semifinal

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Madison, 25-18, 25-15

Wayne def. CWC, 25-14, 25-8

Semifinal

Humphrey St. Francis def. Summerland, 25-15, 25-21

Pierce def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-10

Tags

In other news