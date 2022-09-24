Adams Central Tournament
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-12
Broken Bow def. Superior, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19
Centura def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-16
Malcolm def. Gering, 25-16, 25-18
Championship
Malcolm def. Centura, 25-17, 25-19
Consolation Semifinal
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gering, 25-21, 12-25, 25-19
Superior def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-15
Fifth Place
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Superior, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23
Semifinal
Centura def. Broken Bow
Malcolm def. Adams Central, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14
Seventh Place
Gering def. Boone Central, 20-15, 25-20
Third Place
Adams Central def. Broken Bow, 25-11, 25-15
Ansley-Litchfield Tournament
Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-7, 25-16
Arcadia-Loup City def. Nebraska Christian, 25-22, 25-15
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. North Central, 25-14, 25-23
David City Invitational
Championship
North Bend Central def. David City, 25-12, 25-10
Fifth Place
Central City def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-23
Pool A
David City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 25-23
David City def. Twin River, 25-5, 25-7
Pool B
Aquinas def. Central City, 25-19, 25-23
North Bend Central def. Aquinas, 25-10, 25-13
North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-15, 25-9
Third Place
Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 20-25, 25-11, 25-22
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22
Plainview def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-12
Plainview def. West Holt, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21
Elkhorn Valley Invitational
Pool A
St. Paul def. Archbishop Bergan, 26-24, 25-23
St. Paul def. O'Neill, 25-15, 25-10
St. Paul def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-18
Pool B
Battle Creek def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-16, 25-18
Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-8, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-14, 25-10
Hampton Tournament
Championship
Clarkson/Leigh def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-9
Fifth Place
Mead def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-23
Pool A
Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-11
Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-16, 25-15
Hampton def. Mead, 25-14, 25-23
Pool B
Deshler def. Red Cloud
Deshler def. Silver Lake
Silver Lake def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 27-25
Hershey Invitational
Ainsworth def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 25-20
Ainsworth def. Gothenburg, 25-9, 25-12
Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-11
Gothenburg def. Hershey, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11
Hershey def. Bridgeport, 25-20, 25-19
Madison September Classic
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-10
Pierce def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11
Summerland def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 25-18
Wisner-Pilger def. CWC, 25-6, 25-12
Consolation Semifinal
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Madison, 25-18, 25-15
Wayne def. CWC, 25-14, 25-8
Semifinal
Humphrey St. Francis def. Summerland, 25-15, 25-21
Pierce def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-10