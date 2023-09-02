Humphrey St. Francis def. Cedar Bluffs, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17
NE Nebraska Classic
Bronze Bracket
Pender def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-20, 25-13
Tekamah-Herman def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-10
Tekamah-Herman def. Pender, 25-9, 25-8
Wayne def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-7, 25-9
Wayne def. Pender, 25-11, 25-20
Wayne def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-23
Gold Bracket
Archbishop Bergan def. North Bend Central, 25-13, 25-19
Archbishop Bergan def. Wakefield, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21
North Bend Central def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. Archbishop Bergan, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20
Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 25-19
Wakefield def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 25-17
Silver Bracket
Guardian Angels def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-18
Guardian Angels def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-5
Guardian Angels def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-23
Lutheran High Northeast def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 12-25, 25-15
Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15
Shamrock Invitational
Bishop Neumann def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-27, 25-20, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic def. David City, 25-23, 25-17
Pierce def. Columbus Scotus, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12
Platteview def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 25-19
Championship
Platteview def. Pierce, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11
Consolation Semifinal
Columbus Lakeview def. David City, 25-16, 25-19
Columbus Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20
Fifth Place
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18
Semifinal
Pierce def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-21
Platteview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 25-18
Seventh Place
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. David City, 30-28, 25-20
Third Place
Bishop Neumann def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-17, 25-22