Humphrey St. Francis def. Cedar Bluffs, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17

NE Nebraska Classic

Bronze Bracket

Pender def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-20, 25-13

Tekamah-Herman def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-10

Tekamah-Herman def. Pender, 25-9, 25-8

Wayne def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-7, 25-9

Wayne def. Pender, 25-11, 25-20

Wayne def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-23

Gold Bracket

Archbishop Bergan def. North Bend Central, 25-13, 25-19

Archbishop Bergan def. Wakefield, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21

North Bend Central def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-22

Oakland-Craig def. Archbishop Bergan, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20

Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 25-19

Wakefield def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 25-17

Silver Bracket

Guardian Angels def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-18

Guardian Angels def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-5

Guardian Angels def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-23

Lutheran High Northeast def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 12-25, 25-15

Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15

Shamrock Invitational

Bishop Neumann def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-27, 25-20, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic def. David City, 25-23, 25-17

Pierce def. Columbus Scotus, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12

Platteview def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 25-19

Championship

Platteview def. Pierce, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11

Consolation Semifinal

Columbus Lakeview def. David City, 25-16, 25-19

Columbus Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20

Fifth Place

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18

Semifinal

Pierce def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-21

Platteview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 25-18

Seventh Place

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. David City, 30-28, 25-20

Third Place

Bishop Neumann def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-17, 25-22

