Archbishop Bergan Tournament

Championship

Mead def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-16, 25-13

Gold Pool

Mead def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-15, 25-21

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-8

Green Pool

Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-18, 25-19

Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-5, 25-7

Bellevue East Invitational

Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-23, 25-16

Bellevue West def. Fremont, 25-18, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14

Columbus def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-11

Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-21, 25-15

Fremont def. Norfolk, 25-22, 25-18

Lincoln High def. Omaha Burke, 25-20, 25-18

Norfolk def. Omaha Central, 31-29, 25-12

Omaha Central def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-11

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-4, 25-15

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 25-20, 25-13

Omaha South def. Omaha North, 25-19, 25-16

Bishop Neumann Tournament

Battle Creek def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-17, 25-18

York def. Bishop Neumann, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22

Championship

Bennington def. Battle Creek, 25-20, 25-18

Semifinal

Battle Creek def. Beatrice, 25-20, 25-12

Bennington def. York, 25-19, 25-17

Third Place

York def. Beatrice, 25-9, 25-18

Boone Central Invitational

Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-10, 25-7

Crofton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-14

Oakland-Craig def. Boone Central, 24-26, 25-9, 25-13

Stanton def. Ord, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18

Championship

Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-12, 25-23

Consolation

Ord def. Central City, 25-14, 25-13

Tekamah-Herman def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-22

Fifth Place

Ord def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 25-14, 26-24

Semifinal

Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-21, 25-17

Oakland-Craig def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-21

Seventh Place

Boone Central def. Central City, 25-19, 25-13

Third Place

Crofton def. Stanton, 25-22, 25-19

Creighton Tournament

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-11

Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-11

West Holt def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 25-14

Friend Tournament

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Meridian, 29-27, 26-24

Kenesaw def. Exeter/Milligan, 27-25, 25-14

Lawrence-Nelson def. Sutton, 23-25, 25-15, 25-8

Championship

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Sutton, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22

Consolation

Lawrence-Nelson def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-19, 25-13

Fifth Place

Meridian def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-21, 25-19

Semifinal

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Friend, 25-6, 25-7

Sutton def. Kenesaw, 25-13, 26-24

Third Place

Kenesaw def. Friend, 25-12, 25-11

Howells-Dodge Tournament

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-20, 25-21

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Shelby/Rising City, 26-24, 25-17

Elkhorn Valley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-16, 25-13

Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-8, 25-10

Howells/Dodge def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-14, 25-20

Howells/Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-13

McCool Junction Tournament

Pool B

High Plains Community def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-9

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 26-24, 26-24

North Bend Central Tournament

Championship

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20

Pool A

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Freeman, 25-8, 25-10

Grand Island Central Catholic def. North Bend Central, 20-25, 25-14, 25-14

Pool B

Wayne def. Aquinas, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22

Wayne def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-17

Wakefield Invitational

Championship Bracket

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield, 25-14, 25-19

Lutheran High Northeast def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 28-26, 21-25, 25-15

Consolation Bracket

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 20-25, 25-15

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-14, 25-13

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 25-20

Pool A

Lutheran High Northeast def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-11, 25-11

Pool B

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-18

Tags

In other news