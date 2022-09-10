Archbishop Bergan Tournament
Championship
Archbishop Bergan def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-19, 25-19
Gold Pool
Archbishop Bergan def. Boys Town, 25-3, 25-7
Archbishop Bergan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-8, 25-12
Green Pool
Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-11, 25-20
Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-11
Mead def. Schuyler, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22
Third Place
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Mead, 25-17, 25-12
Bishop Neumann Tournament
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-6, 25-12
Douglas County West def. Beatrice, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21
York def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18
Championship
York def. Douglas County West, 25-23, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal
Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-21, 25-9
Fifth Place
Beatrice def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-20
Semifinal
Douglas County West def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 25-21
York def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 17-25, 25-13
Third Place
Bishop Neumann def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-19
Boone Central Tournament
Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-11, 25-14
Crofton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 25-20
Oakland-Craig def. Ord, 25-19, 25-14
Stanton def. Boone Central, 25-23, 30-28
Championship
Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-14, 14-25, 25-19
Consolation Semifinal
Central City def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23
Ord def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-20
Fifth Place
Ord def. Central City, 28-8, 28-8
Semifinal
Columbus Lakeview def. Crofton, 25-10, 25-16
Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-17
Seventh Place
Tekamah-Herman def. Boone Central, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22
Third Place
Crofton def. Stanton, 25-12, 25-14
Cozad Tournament
Centura def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-12
Gothenburg def. Sidney, 25-11, 25-17
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Valentine, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18
Ogallala def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 25-22
Championship
Gothenburg def. Centura, 25-13, 25-18
Consolation Semifinal
Sidney def. Ainsworth, 25-21, 28-26
Valentine def. Cozad, 25-21, 25-23
Fifth Place
Sidney def. Valentine, 25-12, 25-9
Semifinal
Centura def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-20, 25-23
Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-20, 25-23
Seventh Place
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-23
Third Place
Ogallala def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-20
Creighton Tournament
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-12, 25-21
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-8, 25-15
Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-18
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-21, 25-13
West Holt def. Creighton, 25-8, 25-15
West Holt def. Hartington-Newcastle, 13-25, 28-26, 25-13
Friend Tournament
Exeter/Milligan def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-11
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-20
Kenesaw def. Friend, 25-18, 25-18
Sutton def. Tri County, 25-20, 25-17
Championship
Sutton def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-23, 25-18
Consolation Semifinal
Aquinas def. Friend, 25-20, 25-10
Lawrence-Nelson def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-21
Fifth Place
Aquinas def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20
Semifinal
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-17
Sutton def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-23, 25-18
Third Place
Exeter/Milligan def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 25-21
High Plains Community Tournament
Pool B
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-8, 25-19
McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 17-25, 30-28, 25-17
Howells-Dodge Invitational
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 13-25, 25-21, 25-18
Elkhorn Valley def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 28-26, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 27-25, 29-27
Howells/Dodge def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-13, 25-16
Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-27, 25-14
Howells/Dodge def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-20
Kearney Invitational
Pool 1
Kearney def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-12
Kearney def. Westview, 25-9, 25-12
Millard North def. Kearney, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21
Millard North def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-11
Westview def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-17
Pool 2
Elkhorn North def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-12, 25-13
Elkhorn North def. Gretna, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21
Elkhorn North def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-20
Gretna def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-15, 25-20
Norfolk def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 28-26
Pool 3
Bennington def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-23, 25-23
Bennington def. North Platte, 25-13, 25-14
Lincoln Southeast def. Millard West, 25-21, 22-25
Lincoln Southeast def. North Platte, 25-20, 25-22
Millard West def. Bennington, 25-17, 25-15
Millard West def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-12
North Bend Central Tournament
Championship
North Bend Central def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-21, 20-25, 27-25
South Platte def. Creek Valley, 25-12, 27-25
Fifth Place
Wayne def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-23
Pool A
Lincoln Christian def. Lexington, 14-25, 25-10, 25-20
North Bend Central def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-16
North Bend Central def. Lincoln Christian, 25-21, 25-16
Pool B
Freeman def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-13
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-20
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-8, 25-11
Third Place
Freeman def. Lincoln Christian, 25-22, 25-16
Wakefield Tournament
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-7, 25-17
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-16, 27-25
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-9
Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-19, 25-9
Pierce def. Lutheran High Northeast, 20-25, 25-16, 25-13
Pierce def. Ponca, 25-21, 25-16
Ponca def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-10, 25-10
Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20
Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-20, 28-26
Wakefield def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 25-20