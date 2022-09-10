Archbishop Bergan Tournament

Championship

Archbishop Bergan def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-19, 25-19

Gold Pool

Archbishop Bergan def. Boys Town, 25-3, 25-7

Archbishop Bergan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-8, 25-12

Green Pool

Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-11, 25-20

Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-11

Mead def. Schuyler, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22

Third Place

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Mead, 25-17, 25-12

Bishop Neumann Tournament

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-6, 25-12

Douglas County West def. Beatrice, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21

York def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18

Championship

York def. Douglas County West, 25-23, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal

Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-21, 25-9

Fifth Place

Beatrice def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-20

Semifinal

Douglas County West def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 25-21

York def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 17-25, 25-13

Third Place

Bishop Neumann def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-19

Boone Central Tournament

Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-11, 25-14

Crofton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 25-20

Oakland-Craig def. Ord, 25-19, 25-14

Stanton def. Boone Central, 25-23, 30-28

Championship

Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-14, 14-25, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal

Central City def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23

Ord def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-20

Fifth Place

Ord def. Central City, 28-8, 28-8

Semifinal

Columbus Lakeview def. Crofton, 25-10, 25-16

Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-17

Seventh Place

Tekamah-Herman def. Boone Central, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22

Third Place

Crofton def. Stanton, 25-12, 25-14

Cozad Tournament

Centura def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-12

Gothenburg def. Sidney, 25-11, 25-17

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Valentine, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18

Ogallala def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 25-22

Championship

Gothenburg def. Centura, 25-13, 25-18

Consolation Semifinal

Sidney def. Ainsworth, 25-21, 28-26

Valentine def. Cozad, 25-21, 25-23

Fifth Place

Sidney def. Valentine, 25-12, 25-9

Semifinal

Centura def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-20, 25-23

Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-20, 25-23

Seventh Place

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-23

Third Place

Ogallala def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-20

Creighton Tournament

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-12, 25-21

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-8, 25-15

Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-18

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-21, 25-13

West Holt def. Creighton, 25-8, 25-15

West Holt def. Hartington-Newcastle, 13-25, 28-26, 25-13

Friend Tournament

Exeter/Milligan def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-11

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-20

Kenesaw def. Friend, 25-18, 25-18

Sutton def. Tri County, 25-20, 25-17

Championship

Sutton def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-23, 25-18

Consolation Semifinal

Aquinas def. Friend, 25-20, 25-10

Lawrence-Nelson def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-21

Fifth Place

Aquinas def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20

Semifinal

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-17

Sutton def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-23, 25-18

Third Place

Exeter/Milligan def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 25-21

High Plains Community Tournament

Pool B

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-8, 25-19

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 17-25, 30-28, 25-17

Howells-Dodge Invitational

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 13-25, 25-21, 25-18

Elkhorn Valley def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 28-26, 25-13

Elkhorn Valley def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 27-25, 29-27

Howells/Dodge def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-13, 25-16

Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-27, 25-14

Howells/Dodge def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-20

Kearney Invitational

Pool 1

Kearney def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-12

Kearney def. Westview, 25-9, 25-12

Millard North def. Kearney, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21

Millard North def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-11

Westview def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-17

Pool 2

Elkhorn North def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-12, 25-13

Elkhorn North def. Gretna, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21

Elkhorn North def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-20

Gretna def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-15, 25-20

Norfolk def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 28-26

Pool 3

Bennington def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-23, 25-23

Bennington def. North Platte, 25-13, 25-14

Lincoln Southeast def. Millard West, 25-21, 22-25

Lincoln Southeast def. North Platte, 25-20, 25-22

Millard West def. Bennington, 25-17, 25-15

Millard West def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-12

North Bend Central Tournament

Championship

North Bend Central def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-21, 20-25, 27-25

South Platte def. Creek Valley, 25-12, 27-25

Fifth Place

Wayne def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-23

Pool A

Lincoln Christian def. Lexington, 14-25, 25-10, 25-20

North Bend Central def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-16

North Bend Central def. Lincoln Christian, 25-21, 25-16

Pool B

Freeman def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-13

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-20

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-8, 25-11

Third Place

Freeman def. Lincoln Christian, 25-22, 25-16

Wakefield Tournament

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-7, 25-17

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-16, 27-25

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-9

Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-19, 25-9

Pierce def. Lutheran High Northeast, 20-25, 25-16, 25-13

Pierce def. Ponca, 25-21, 25-16

Ponca def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-10, 25-10

Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20

Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-20, 28-26

Wakefield def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 25-20

