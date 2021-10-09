Anselmo-Merna Tournament
Anselmo-Merna def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-19, 25-18
Axtell def. Riverside, 25-14, 25-21
Bertrand def. CWC, 25-19, 25-13
St. Mary's def. Mullen, 2-1
Championship
Axtell def. Anselmo-Merna, 22-25, 25-23, 25-10
Consolation Semifinal
Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 2-1
Riverside def. CWC, 2-0
Fifth Place
Riverside def. Mullen, 2-1
Semifinal
Anselmo-Merna def. St. Mary's, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19
Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17
Seventh Place
CWC def. Cody-Kilgore, 2-1
Third Place
Bertrand def. St. Mary's, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
Hartington-Newcastle Tournament
Championship
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-16
Fifth Place
North Central def. Tri County Northeast, 25-20, 25-16
Pool A
Hartington-Newcastle def. North Central, 25-20, 12-25, 25-21
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-23, 26-24
North Central def. Wausa, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22
Pool B
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winside, 25-22, 25-17
Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 25-20, 25-20
Third Place
Wausa def. Winside, 25-12, 12-25, 25-12
Millard South Tournament
Lincoln High def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-15
Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-17, 26-24
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-5, 25-9
Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-8, 25-22
Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-21
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-20
Omaha Westside def. Millard South, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14
Wisner-Pilger Tournament
Norfolk Catholic def. Douglas County West, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25
St. Paul def. O'Neill, 25-17, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-13
Championship
St. Paul def. Wisner-Pilger, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24
Consolation Semifinal
Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-11
Fifth Place
Douglas County West def. O'Neill, 25-17, 26-24
Semifinal
St. Paul def. Wynot, 25-17, 25-16
Wisner-Pilger def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-27, 25-22, 25-20
Seventh Place
Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago, 25-23, 25-16