Anselmo-Merna Tournament

Anselmo-Merna def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-19, 25-18

Axtell def. Riverside, 25-14, 25-21

Bertrand def. CWC, 25-19, 25-13

St. Mary's def. Mullen, 2-1

Championship

Axtell def. Anselmo-Merna, 22-25, 25-23, 25-10

Consolation Semifinal

Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 2-1

Riverside def. CWC, 2-0

Fifth Place

Riverside def. Mullen, 2-1

Semifinal

Anselmo-Merna def. St. Mary's, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19

Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17

Seventh Place

CWC def. Cody-Kilgore, 2-1

Third Place

Bertrand def. St. Mary's, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

Hartington-Newcastle Tournament

Championship

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-16

Fifth Place

North Central def. Tri County Northeast, 25-20, 25-16

Pool A

Hartington-Newcastle def. North Central, 25-20, 12-25, 25-21

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-23, 26-24

North Central def. Wausa, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22

Pool B

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winside, 25-22, 25-17

Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 25-20, 25-20

Third Place

Wausa def. Winside, 25-12, 12-25, 25-12

Millard South Tournament

Lincoln High def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-15

Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-17, 26-24

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-5, 25-9

Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-8, 25-22

Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-21

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-20

Omaha Westside def. Millard South, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14

Wisner-Pilger Tournament

Norfolk Catholic def. Douglas County West, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25

St. Paul def. O'Neill, 25-17, 25-17

Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-13

Championship

St. Paul def. Wisner-Pilger, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24

Consolation Semifinal

Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-11

Fifth Place

Douglas County West def. O'Neill, 25-17, 26-24

Semifinal

St. Paul def. Wynot, 25-17, 25-16

Wisner-Pilger def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-27, 25-22, 25-20

Seventh Place

Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago, 25-23, 25-16

