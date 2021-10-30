Class B

District B-1

Norris def. Blair, 25-12, 25-5, 25-10

District B-2

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn, 25-7, 25-13, 25-6

District B-3

Waverly def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13

District B-4

York def. Alliance, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22

District B-5

Elkhorn North def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13

District B-6

Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21

District B-7

Adams Central def. Sidney, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11

District B-8

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Seward, 25-23, 25-16, 25-13

Class C1

District C1-1

Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12

District C1-2

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-9, 25-12

District C1-3

Lincoln Lutheran def. North Bend Central, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16

District C1-4

Columbus Lakeview def. Fairbury, 25-12, 15-25, 25-15, 25-18

District C1-5

Syracuse def. Mitchell, 25-10, 25-21, 25-11

District C1-6

Pierce def. Chase County, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16

District C1-7

Bishop Neumann def. Broken Bow, 25-14, 15-25, 25-15, 25-18

District C1-8

Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-18, 28-26, 25-19

Class C2

District C2-1

Oakland-Craig def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-13, 25-21

District C2-2

Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15

District C2-3

Superior def. Burwell, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23

District C2-4

Amherst def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12

District C2-5

Sutton def. Palmyra, 25-15, 25-16, 25-18

District C2-6

Clarkson/Leigh def. Thayer Central, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16

District C2-7

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Guardian Angels, 13-25, 25-15, 25-12, 24-26, 15-8

District C2-8

Norfolk Catholic def. Yutan, 22-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-11

Class D1

District D1-1

Howells/Dodge def. Heartland, 25-10, 25-11, 25-13

District D1-2

Mead def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17

District D1-3

Nebraska Christian def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17

District D1-4

Archbishop Bergan def. Johnson-Brock, 24-26, 27-25, 25-11, 25-17

District D1-5

Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19

District D1-6

Cambridge def. Central Valley, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18

District D1-7

Elmwood-Murdock def. Alma, 26-24, 25-12, 25-16

District D1-8

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelton, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17

Class D2

District D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-14, 25-8

District D2-2

Humphrey St. Francis def. Sioux County, 25-21, 25-13, 25-5

District D2-3

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-10, 25-14, 25-15

District D2-4

Stuart def. High Plains Community, 25-9, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18

District D2-5

Wynot def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12

District D2-6

Diller-Odell def. Bertrand, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19

District D2-7

Exeter/Milligan def. South Platte, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21

District D2-8

Anselmo-Merna def. Garden County, 25-23, 25-11, 25-12

