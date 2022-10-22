Osceola Triangular
High Plains Community def. Nebraska Lutheran, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22
High Plains Community def. Osceola, 16-25, 25-22, 25-10
Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-16
Pilfold Round Robin
Alliance def. Belleview Christian, Colo., 25-14, 25-17
Chadron def. Belleview Christian, Colo., 25-20, 25-18
Hill City, S.D. def. Alliance, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21
Hill City, S.D. def. Chadron, 25-9, 12-25, 25-18
River Cities Conference Tournament
Pool A
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-23, 25-21
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-7, 25-6
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-12, 25-7
Pool B
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-11
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-16
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 26-24
Fifth Place
Omaha Roncalli def. South Sioux City, 25-27, 25-23, 25-18
Third Place
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-11, 25-14
Championship
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-5, 25-11