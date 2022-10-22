Osceola Triangular

High Plains Community def. Nebraska Lutheran, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22

High Plains Community def. Osceola, 16-25, 25-22, 25-10

Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-16

Pilfold Round Robin

Alliance def. Belleview Christian, Colo., 25-14, 25-17

Chadron def. Belleview Christian, Colo., 25-20, 25-18

Hill City, S.D. def. Alliance, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21

Hill City, S.D. def. Chadron, 25-9, 12-25, 25-18

River Cities Conference Tournament

Pool A

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-23, 25-21

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-7, 25-6

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-12, 25-7

Pool B

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-11

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-16

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 26-24

Fifth Place

Omaha Roncalli def. South Sioux City, 25-27, 25-23, 25-18

Third Place

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-11, 25-14

Championship

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-5, 25-11

