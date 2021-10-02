Syracuse def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22
Clarkson/Leigh Tournament
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-16, 25-15
Cross County def. Wynot, 25-19, 16-25, 25-17
Howells/Dodge def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-18
Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-17, 25-18
Championship
Howells/Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-22, 25-19
Consolation
Aquinas def. Wynot, 25-18, 25-23
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Pender, 25-22, 25-21
Fifth Place
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-20
Semifinal
Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 25-18, 25-21
Howells/Dodge def. Cross County, 25-23, 25-20
Seventh Place
Pender def. Wynot, 13-25, 25-18, 25-23
Third Place
Oakland-Craig def. Cross County, 25-18, 25-17
Columbus Classic
Championship
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-18, 25-23
Fifth Place
Norfolk Catholic def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-19
Pool A
Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-22, 29-27
Pool B
Beatrice def. Hastings, 25-18, 27-25
Beatrice def. Norfolk Catholic, 13-25, 25-23, 26-24
Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 27-25, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-10
Columbus Lakeview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-14, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Hastings, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17
Third Place
Columbus Scotus def. Beatrice, 25-22, 25-18
Lakota Nations Invitational
Pool A
Pine Ridge, S.D. def. Santee, 25-21, 25-19
Santee def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D., 25-20, 25-21
Semifinal
Custer, S.D. def. Santee, 25-9, 24-26, 25-16
Third Place
Santee def. Red Cloud, S.D., 25-14, 25-18
Lincoln Northeast Tournament
Gold Bracket
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-9, 25-17
Gretna def. Waverly, 25-12, 25-16
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-16
Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-15
Championship
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-13
Consolation
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-22
Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-13
Fifth Place
Omaha Marian def. Waverly, 25-21, 25-22
Semifinal
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard South, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17
Seventh Place
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14
Third Place
Gretna def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-22
Silver Bracket
Kearney def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 27-25
Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-17
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-19
Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-9
Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-22, 25-7
Norfolk def. Omaha Central, 25-23, 25-9
Mustang Invitational
Fairbury def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-13
Raymond Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-9
Seward def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15
York def. Crete, 25-22, 25-19
Championship
Seward def. York, 25-22, 25-23
Consolaton
Arlington, Ore. def. Nebraska City, 25-18, 25-16
Tekamah-Herman def. Crete, 25-22, 25-21
Fifth Place
Arlington def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-12, 25-20
Semifinal
Seward def. Fairbury, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22
York def. Raymond Central, 17-25, 25-14, 25-22
Seventh Place
Crete def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-22
Third Place
Raymond Central def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-15
Winside Triangular
Bloomfield def. Randolph, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16
Bloomfield def. Winside, 26-24, 25-21
Randolph def. Winside, 25-21, 25-17