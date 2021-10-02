Syracuse def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22

Clarkson/Leigh Tournament

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-16, 25-15

Cross County def. Wynot, 25-19, 16-25, 25-17

Howells/Dodge def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-18

Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-17, 25-18

Championship

Howells/Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-22, 25-19

Consolation

Aquinas def. Wynot, 25-18, 25-23

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Pender, 25-22, 25-21

Fifth Place

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-20

Semifinal

Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 25-18, 25-21

Howells/Dodge def. Cross County, 25-23, 25-20

Seventh Place

Pender def. Wynot, 13-25, 25-18, 25-23

Third Place

Oakland-Craig def. Cross County, 25-18, 25-17

Columbus Classic

Championship

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-18, 25-23

Fifth Place

Norfolk Catholic def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-19

Pool A

Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-16

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-22, 29-27

Pool B

Beatrice def. Hastings, 25-18, 27-25

Beatrice def. Norfolk Catholic, 13-25, 25-23, 26-24

Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 27-25, 25-14

Columbus Lakeview def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-10

Columbus Lakeview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-14, 25-19

Norfolk Catholic def. Hastings, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17

Third Place

Columbus Scotus def. Beatrice, 25-22, 25-18

Lakota Nations Invitational

Pool A

Pine Ridge, S.D. def. Santee, 25-21, 25-19

Santee def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D., 25-20, 25-21

Semifinal

Custer, S.D. def. Santee, 25-9, 24-26, 25-16

Third Place

Santee def. Red Cloud, S.D., 25-14, 25-18

Lincoln Northeast Tournament

Gold Bracket

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-9, 25-17

Gretna def. Waverly, 25-12, 25-16

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-16

Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-15

Championship

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-13

Consolation

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-22

Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-13

Fifth Place

Omaha Marian def. Waverly, 25-21, 25-22

Semifinal

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard South, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17

Seventh Place

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14

Third Place

Gretna def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-22

Silver Bracket

Kearney def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 27-25

Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-17

Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-19

Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-9

Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-22, 25-7

Norfolk def. Omaha Central, 25-23, 25-9

Mustang Invitational

Fairbury def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-13

Raymond Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-9

Seward def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15

York def. Crete, 25-22, 25-19

Championship

Seward def. York, 25-22, 25-23

Consolaton

Arlington, Ore. def. Nebraska City, 25-18, 25-16

Tekamah-Herman def. Crete, 25-22, 25-21

Fifth Place

Arlington def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-12, 25-20

Semifinal

Seward def. Fairbury, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22

York def. Raymond Central, 17-25, 25-14, 25-22

Seventh Place

Crete def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-22

Third Place

Raymond Central def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-15

Winside Triangular

Bloomfield def. Randolph, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16

Bloomfield def. Winside, 26-24, 25-21

Randolph def. Winside, 25-21, 25-17