East Husker Conference Tournament
Championship
Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 17-25, 25-10, 21-25, 25-16, 15-4
Consolation
Pool A
Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-10, 25-10
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-11
Pool B
Pender def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 26-24, 27-25
Stanton def. Pender, 27-25, 25-20
Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-21
Semifinal
Howells/Dodge def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20
Oakland-Craig def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20
Third Place
Wisner-Pilger def. Clarkson/Leigh, 27-25, 25-20
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Championship
Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22
Semifinal
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21
Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament
Pool A
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-9
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winside, 25-17, 25-14
Winside def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-3
Pool B
Plainview def. Wausa, 25-8, 25-13
Wausa def. Winnebago, 25-23, 25-17
Winnebago def. Plainview, 26-24, 23-25, 25-13
Pool C
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18
Tri County def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19
Tri County def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22
Lutheran High Northeast Tournament
Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-17, 25-16
Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-3, 25-7
Lutheran High Northeast def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-10
Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-12, 25-19
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-20
Valentine Tournament
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-14
Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-14
Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-11, 21-25, 25-22
Chadron def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-6
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-13
Chadron def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-19
Cozad def. Valentine, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23
Gordon/Rushville def. Cozad, 17-25, 25-13, 25-12
Valentine def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 22-25, 25-8