East Husker Conference Tournament

Championship

Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 17-25, 25-10, 21-25, 25-16, 15-4

Consolation

Pool A

Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-10, 25-10

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-11

Pool B

Pender def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 26-24, 27-25

Stanton def. Pender, 27-25, 25-20

Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-21

Semifinal

Howells/Dodge def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20

Oakland-Craig def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20

Third Place

Wisner-Pilger def. Clarkson/Leigh, 27-25, 25-20

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Championship

Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22

Semifinal

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament

Pool A

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-9

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winside, 25-17, 25-14

Winside def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-3

Pool B

Plainview def. Wausa, 25-8, 25-13

Wausa def. Winnebago, 25-23, 25-17

Winnebago def. Plainview, 26-24, 23-25, 25-13

Pool C

Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18

Tri County def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19

Tri County def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22

Lutheran High Northeast Tournament

Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-17, 25-16

Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-3, 25-7

Lutheran High Northeast def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-10

Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-12, 25-19

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-20

Valentine Tournament

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-14

Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-14

Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-11, 21-25, 25-22

Chadron def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-6

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-13

Chadron def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-19

Cozad def. Valentine, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23

Gordon/Rushville def. Cozad, 17-25, 25-13, 25-12

Valentine def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 22-25, 25-8

