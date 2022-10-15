Capitol Conference Tournament
Third Place
Yutan def. Ashland-Greenwood, 26-24, 25-18, 25-20
Championship
Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-15, 25-13, 25-22
Centennial Invitational
Bishop Neumann def. David City, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18
Bishop Neumann def. Wood River, 29-27, 25-23
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-21
David City def. Centennial, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21
Lutheran High Northeast def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-18
Sutton def. David City, 18-25, 27-25, 25-16
Sutton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23
Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-19
Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-22
East Husker Conference Tournament
Consolation
Pool A
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Madison, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18
Madison def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-16
Pool B
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tekamah-Herman, 26-24, 25-20
Bancroft-Rosalie def. West Point-Beemer, 25-11, 26-24
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-16
Pool C
Pender def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-21, 27-25
Stanton def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14
Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-8, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 26-24, 25-17
Semifinal
Clarkson/Leigh def. North Bend Central, 25-20, 25-12
Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21
Third Place
North Bend Central def. Howells/Dodge, 25-10, 25-20
Championship
Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 27-25, 25-22, 25-27, 19-25, 15-9
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Fullerton def. Nebraska Christian, 20-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17
Third Place
Nebraska City def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-15, 25-11
Championship
Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament
Pool A
Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-12
Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23
Winside def. Osmond, 25-7, 25-12
Pool B
Hartington-Newcastle def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24
Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-11
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 2-0
Pool C
Plainview def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 25-20
Plainview def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-13
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-15
Pool D
Homer def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-15
Homer def. Randolph, 25-17
Valentine Invitational
Ainsworth def. Chadron, 25-23, 25-11
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-15
Chadron def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-10
Chadron def. Holdrege, 2-0
Chadron def. Valentine, 22-25, 25-16, 25-11
Cozad def. Gordon/Rushville, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22
Cozad def. Valentine, 25-13, 26-24
Holdrege def. Ainsworth, 2-1
Holdrege def. Gordon/Rushville, 2-1
Holdrege def. Valentine, 2-0