Capitol Conference Tournament

Third Place

Yutan def. Ashland-Greenwood, 26-24, 25-18, 25-20

Championship

Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-15, 25-13, 25-22

Centennial Invitational

Bishop Neumann def. David City, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18

Bishop Neumann def. Wood River, 29-27, 25-23

Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-21

David City def. Centennial, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21

Lutheran High Northeast def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-18

Sutton def. David City, 18-25, 27-25, 25-16

Sutton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23

Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-19

Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-22

East Husker Conference Tournament

Consolation

Pool A

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Madison, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18

Madison def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-16

Pool B

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tekamah-Herman, 26-24, 25-20

Bancroft-Rosalie def. West Point-Beemer, 25-11, 26-24

West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-16

Pool C

Pender def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-21, 27-25

Stanton def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14

Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-8, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 26-24, 25-17

Semifinal

Clarkson/Leigh def. North Bend Central, 25-20, 25-12

Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21

Third Place

North Bend Central def. Howells/Dodge, 25-10, 25-20

Championship

Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 27-25, 25-22, 25-27, 19-25, 15-9

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Fullerton def. Nebraska Christian, 20-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17

Third Place

Nebraska City def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-15, 25-11

Championship

Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament

Pool A

Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-12

Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23

Winside def. Osmond, 25-7, 25-12

Pool B

Hartington-Newcastle def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24

Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-11

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 2-0

Pool C

Plainview def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 25-20

Plainview def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-13

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-15

Pool D

Homer def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-15

Homer def. Randolph, 25-17

Valentine Invitational

Ainsworth def. Chadron, 25-23, 25-11

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-15

Chadron def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-10

Chadron def. Holdrege, 2-0

Chadron def. Valentine, 22-25, 25-16, 25-11

Cozad def. Gordon/Rushville, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22

Cozad def. Valentine, 25-13, 26-24

Holdrege def. Ainsworth, 2-1

Holdrege def. Gordon/Rushville, 2-1

Holdrege def. Valentine, 2-0

Tags

In other news