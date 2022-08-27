Axtell Tournament

Alma def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-11

Axtell def. Medicine Valley, 25-9, 25-9

Silver Lake def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-12

Semifinal

Axtell def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-14, 25-11

Bill Marshall Classic

Aurora def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19

Clarkson/Leigh def. Milford, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Ord, 25-22, 25-16

Gretna def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-16, 23-25, 25-6

Malcolm def. Aurora, 25-16, 20-25, 25-16

Malcolm def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 25-19

Pleasanton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 26-24, 25-18

Fort Calhoun Tournament

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-17

Championship

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-10

Third Place

Fort Calhoun def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 29-27

Jim Bayly Invitational

Omaha Central def. Omaha Benson, 25-13, 25-16

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Northwest, 25-13, 25-6

Omaha North def. Omaha South, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22

Championship

Fremont def. Omaha Mercy, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16

Consolation Semifinal

Battle Creek def. Omaha South, 25-14, 25-19

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-16

Fifth Place

Battle Creek def. Omaha Northwest, 27-17, 27-8

Semifinal

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 28-26

Seventh Place

Omaha Benson def. Omaha South, 25-21, 25-18

Minden Tournament

Championship

Minden def. Nebraska Christian, 25-15, 25-21

Fifth Place

Thayer Central def. Valentine, 25-10, 25-15

Pool A

Ainsworth def. Blue Hill, 25-27, 25-17, 25-9

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-16, 25-18

Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 25-9

Minden def. Blue Hill, 25-5, 25-10

Minden def. Valentine, 25-5, 25-12

Valentine def. Blue Hill, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22

Pool B

Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13

Centennial def. Thayer Central, 25-18, 31-29

Nebraska Christian def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. Thayer Central, 26-24, 25-20

Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-13

Seventh Place

Blue Hill def. Fillmore Central, 25-12, 25-15

Third Place

Ainsworth def. Centennial, 25-18, 13-25, 25-18

Norfolk Tournament

Pool A

Kearney def. Yankton, S.D., 25-23, 25-18

Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-19, 25-18

Pool B

Bennington def. Columbus, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16

Bennington def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-8

Columbus def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-22

Plainview Tournament

Columbus Scotus def. Boyd County, 25-20, 25-21

Columbus Scotus def. Plainview, 26-24, 25-21

Columbus Scotus def. Stuart, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16

Plainview def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-15

Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-10, 25-16

Randolph Quad

Howells/Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-16

Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-18

Howells/Dodge def. Winside, 25-12, 25-14

Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-17

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21

Winside def. Randolph, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17