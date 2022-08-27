Axtell Tournament
Alma def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-11
Axtell def. Medicine Valley, 25-9, 25-9
Silver Lake def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-12
Semifinal
Axtell def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-14, 25-11
Bill Marshall Classic
Aurora def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19
Clarkson/Leigh def. Milford, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Ord, 25-22, 25-16
Gretna def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-16, 23-25, 25-6
Malcolm def. Aurora, 25-16, 20-25, 25-16
Malcolm def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 25-19
Pleasanton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 26-24, 25-18
Fort Calhoun Tournament
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-17
Championship
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-10
Third Place
Fort Calhoun def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 29-27
Jim Bayly Invitational
Omaha Central def. Omaha Benson, 25-13, 25-16
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Northwest, 25-13, 25-6
Omaha North def. Omaha South, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22
Championship
Fremont def. Omaha Mercy, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16
Consolation Semifinal
Battle Creek def. Omaha South, 25-14, 25-19
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-16
Fifth Place
Battle Creek def. Omaha Northwest, 27-17, 27-8
Semifinal
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 28-26
Seventh Place
Omaha Benson def. Omaha South, 25-21, 25-18
Minden Tournament
Championship
Minden def. Nebraska Christian, 25-15, 25-21
Fifth Place
Thayer Central def. Valentine, 25-10, 25-15
Pool A
Ainsworth def. Blue Hill, 25-27, 25-17, 25-9
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-16, 25-18
Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 25-9
Minden def. Blue Hill, 25-5, 25-10
Minden def. Valentine, 25-5, 25-12
Valentine def. Blue Hill, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22
Pool B
Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13
Centennial def. Thayer Central, 25-18, 31-29
Nebraska Christian def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Thayer Central, 26-24, 25-20
Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-13
Seventh Place
Blue Hill def. Fillmore Central, 25-12, 25-15
Third Place
Ainsworth def. Centennial, 25-18, 13-25, 25-18
Norfolk Tournament
Pool A
Kearney def. Yankton, S.D., 25-23, 25-18
Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-19, 25-18
Pool B
Bennington def. Columbus, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16
Bennington def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-8
Columbus def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-22
Plainview Tournament
Columbus Scotus def. Boyd County, 25-20, 25-21
Columbus Scotus def. Plainview, 26-24, 25-21
Columbus Scotus def. Stuart, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16
Plainview def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-15
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-10, 25-16
Randolph Quad
Howells/Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-16
Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-18
Howells/Dodge def. Winside, 25-12, 25-14
Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-17
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21
Winside def. Randolph, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17