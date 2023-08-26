Axtell Tournament

Alma def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-13, 25-8

Axtell def. Hampton, 30-28, 25-16

Lawrence-Nelson def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22

Silver Lake def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22

Championship

Axtell def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 28-30, 25-21

Consolation Semifinal

Hampton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-10, 25-20

Medicine Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-9

Fifth Place

Medicine Valley def. Hampton, 9-25, 25-15, 25-22

Semifinal

Axtell def. Alma, 25-5, 25-14

Lawrence-Nelson def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21

Seventh Place

Neligh-Oakdale def. Dundy County-Stratton, 0-0

Third Place

Silver Lake def. Alma, 25-23, 25-19

Boys Town Tournament

Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 25-4, 25-16

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-18, 25-23

Walthill def. Boys Town, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16

Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-14

Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-11, 25-10

Weeping Water def. Walthill, 25-14, 25-11

Centennial Tournament

Championship

Clarkson/Leigh def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-22

East Pool

Bishop Neumann def. Wood River, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21

Clarkson/Leigh def. Sutton, 25-19, 25-17

Clarkson/Leigh def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-17

Fairbury def. Bishop Neumann, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22

Fairbury def. Wood River, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23

Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17

Fifth Place

Bishop Neumann def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-15

Seventh Place

Wood River def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-17, 25-21

Third Place

Sutton def. Fairbury, 25-12, 27-25

West Pool

Centennial def. Bishop Neumann, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23

Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-15

Centennial def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-15

Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-13, 25-15

Sutton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-13, 25-15

Wilber-Clatonia def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 25-14

Fort Calhoun Tournament

Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-15

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-19, 25-17

Championship

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19

Third Place

Cedar Bluffs def. Winnebago, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24

Minden Tournament

Championship

Minden def. Adams Central, 27-25, 25-23

Fifth Place

Valentine def. Twin River, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23

Pool A

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 26-24, 25-17

Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-13

Minden def. Valentine, 25-10, 25-8

Pool B

Adams Central def. Nebraska Christian, 27-25, 25-16

Adams Central def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-15

Nebraska Christian def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-15

Third Place

Nebraska Christian def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 25-19

Norfolk Invitational

Championship

Bennington def. Norfolk, 25-22, 25-21

Fifth Place

Yankton, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 17-25, 25-10, 25-22

Pool A

Columbus def. Yankton, S.D., 25-21, 21-25, 25-12

Norfolk def. Columbus, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20

Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 25-18, 25-23

Pool B

Bennington def. Kearney, 25-11, 25-18

Bennington def. South Sioux City, 25-16, 25-19

Kearney def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-16

Third Place

Columbus def. Kearney, 25-22, 26-24

Omaha North Tournament

Battle Creek def. Omaha Northwest, 25-18, 25-22

Fremont def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-11

Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-14

Championship

Battle Creek def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-15

Consolation Semifinal

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 25-11, 25-17

Semifinal

Battle Creek def. Fremont, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20

Omaha Central def. Omaha Mercy, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17

Third Place

Fremont def. Omaha Mercy, 25-22, 25-10

Plainview Tournament

Boone Central def. Boyd County, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16

Boone Central def. Plainview, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18

Plainview def. Boyd County, 26-24, 25-22

Stuart def. Boone Central, 25-17, 25-19

Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-18, 25-13

Stuart def. Plainview, 21-25, 28-26, 25-20

Winside Quad

Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-14, 25-13

Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-8

Howells/Dodge def. Winside, 15-25, 25-21, 25-12

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 14-25, 26-24, 27-25

Winside def. Randolph, 25-16, 25-8

