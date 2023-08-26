Axtell Tournament
Alma def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-13, 25-8
Axtell def. Hampton, 30-28, 25-16
Lawrence-Nelson def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22
Silver Lake def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22
Championship
Axtell def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 28-30, 25-21
Consolation Semifinal
Hampton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-10, 25-20
Medicine Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-9
Fifth Place
Medicine Valley def. Hampton, 9-25, 25-15, 25-22
Semifinal
Axtell def. Alma, 25-5, 25-14
Lawrence-Nelson def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21
Seventh Place
Neligh-Oakdale def. Dundy County-Stratton, 0-0
Third Place
Silver Lake def. Alma, 25-23, 25-19
Boys Town Tournament
Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 25-4, 25-16
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-18, 25-23
Walthill def. Boys Town, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16
Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-14
Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-11, 25-10
Weeping Water def. Walthill, 25-14, 25-11
Centennial Tournament
Championship
Clarkson/Leigh def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-22
East Pool
Bishop Neumann def. Wood River, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21
Clarkson/Leigh def. Sutton, 25-19, 25-17
Clarkson/Leigh def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-17
Fairbury def. Bishop Neumann, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22
Fairbury def. Wood River, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23
Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17
Fifth Place
Bishop Neumann def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-15
Seventh Place
Wood River def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-17, 25-21
Third Place
Sutton def. Fairbury, 25-12, 27-25
West Pool
Centennial def. Bishop Neumann, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-15
Centennial def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-15
Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-13, 25-15
Sutton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-13, 25-15
Wilber-Clatonia def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 25-14
Fort Calhoun Tournament
Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-15
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-19, 25-17
Championship
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19
Third Place
Cedar Bluffs def. Winnebago, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24
Minden Tournament
Championship
Minden def. Adams Central, 27-25, 25-23
Fifth Place
Valentine def. Twin River, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23
Pool A
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 26-24, 25-17
Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-13
Minden def. Valentine, 25-10, 25-8
Pool B
Adams Central def. Nebraska Christian, 27-25, 25-16
Adams Central def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-15
Nebraska Christian def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-15
Third Place
Nebraska Christian def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 25-19
Norfolk Invitational
Championship
Bennington def. Norfolk, 25-22, 25-21
Fifth Place
Yankton, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 17-25, 25-10, 25-22
Pool A
Columbus def. Yankton, S.D., 25-21, 21-25, 25-12
Norfolk def. Columbus, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20
Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 25-18, 25-23
Pool B
Bennington def. Kearney, 25-11, 25-18
Bennington def. South Sioux City, 25-16, 25-19
Kearney def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-16
Third Place
Columbus def. Kearney, 25-22, 26-24
Omaha North Tournament
Battle Creek def. Omaha Northwest, 25-18, 25-22
Fremont def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-11
Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-14
Championship
Battle Creek def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-15
Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 25-11, 25-17
Semifinal
Battle Creek def. Fremont, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20
Omaha Central def. Omaha Mercy, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17
Third Place
Fremont def. Omaha Mercy, 25-22, 25-10
Plainview Tournament
Boone Central def. Boyd County, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16
Boone Central def. Plainview, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18
Plainview def. Boyd County, 26-24, 25-22
Stuart def. Boone Central, 25-17, 25-19
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-18, 25-13
Stuart def. Plainview, 21-25, 28-26, 25-20
Winside Quad
Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-14, 25-13
Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-8
Howells/Dodge def. Winside, 15-25, 25-21, 25-12
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 14-25, 26-24, 27-25
Winside def. Randolph, 25-16, 25-8