Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-11, 25-8, 25-3
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-8, 25-10
Falls City def. Horton, Kan., 25-13, 25-13, 25-15
Freeman def. Auburn, 25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 25-22
Homer def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15
Omaha Northwest def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 18-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 15-5
Pender def. Winside, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
Tri County def. Friend, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12
Omaha Duchesne Triangular
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-13, 25-10
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-13
South Sioux City def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-22, 25-19
St. Mary's Triangular
St. Mary's def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-14
Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 25-14
Stuart def. St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-22