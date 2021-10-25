Class A
District A-1
North Platte def. Omaha South, 25-7, 25-10, 25-9
District A-2
Omaha North def. Omaha Benson, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15
District A-3
Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-4, 25-6
Class C1
Sub-district C1-1
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-21, 25-13
Omaha Roncalli def. Boys Town, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8
Sub-district C1-2
Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-5, 25-10, 25-4
Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville
Sub-district C1-3
Fairbury def. Auburn, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16
Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23
Sub-district C1-4
Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 25-15, 25-11, 18-25, 25-18
Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16
Sub-district C1-5
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15
Wahoo def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-20, 13-25, 25-14
Sub-district C1-6
Logan View def. Arlington, 28-30, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16
North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21
West Point-Beemer def. Fort Calhoun, 19-25, 25-4, 25-18, 25-10
Sub-district C1-7
Battle Creek def. Wayne, 25-22, 23-25, 29-31, 25-14, 15-9
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Winnebago, 25-9, 25-20, 25-14
Pierce def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21
Sub-district C1-8
Boone Central def. Madison, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central, 25-9, 25-10, 25-14
Columbus Scotus def. David City, 25-13, 26-24, 25-18
Sub-district C1-9
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Central City, 25-7, 25-8, 25-8
St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-23, 25-18, 25-9
Sub-district C1-10
Gothenburg def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18
Kearney Catholic def. Minden, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19
Minden def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-4, 25-10
Sub-district C1-11
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18
Ord def. O'Neill, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19
Sub-district C1-12
Mitchell def. Hershey, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20
Ogallala def. Chadron, 24-26, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-8
Chase County def. Ogallala, 25-19, 25-20, 18-25, 16-25, 15-11
Class C2
Sub-district C2-1
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-18, 25-19, 25-15
Weeping Water def. Cornerstone Christian, 28-30, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-11
Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-11, 25-13
Sub-district C2-2
Homer def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11
Oakland-Craig def. Homer, 25-15, 25-8, 25-8
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12
Sub-district C2-3
Centennial def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 25-17
Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13
Sub-district C2-4
Guardian Angels def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13
Sub-district C2-5
Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-11, 27-25
Wakefield def. Ponca, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-7
Sub-district C2-6
Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15
Superior def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-10, 25-8
Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18
Sub-district C2-7
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18
Norfolk Catholic def. Fullerton, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15
Fullerton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-6, 25-12
Sub-district C2-8
Blue Hill def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-8, 25-13
Centura def. Wood River, 25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15
Sub-district C2-9
Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
West Holt def. North Central, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13, 13-25, 15-8
Sub-district C2-10
Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18
South Loup def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 16-25, 15-12
Sub-district C2-11
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-7, 25-17, 25-15
Perkins County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10
Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23
Sub-district C2-12
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-8, 25-17
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18
Class D1
Sub-district D1-1
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
Southern def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23
Sub-district D1-2
Archbishop Bergan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20
Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-14, 25-15
Sub-district D1-3
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 25-6, 25-14
Meridian def. Deshler, 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17
Sub-district D1-4
Dorchester def. McCool Junction, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 19-25, 15-13
Heartland def. Harvard, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18
Sub-district D1-5
Aquinas def. Cross County, 25-21, 25-23, 25-14
East Butler def. Twin River, 16-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-21
Nebraska Christian def. East Butler, 25-14, 25-11, 25-8
Sub-district D1-6
Howells/Dodge def. Summerland, 21-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-23
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18
Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-10, 25-23
Sub-district D1-7
Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-5, 25-15
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23
Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 15-12
Sub-district D1-8
Creighton def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10
Plainview def. Boyd County, 25-16, 21-25, 13-25, 25-20, 15-6
Plainview def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20
Sub-district D1-9
Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 28-30, 25-15, 26-24
Alma def. Kenesaw, 25-12, 25-21, 23-25, 22-25, 15-12
Shelton def. Axtell, 18-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-8
Sub-district D1-10
Central Valley def. Twin Loup, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20
Pleasanton def. Ravenna, 25-10, 25-18, 25-15
Sub-district D1-11
Overton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-18, 25-13, 25-12
Sandhills Valley def. Maxwell, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 25-14
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22
Sub-district D1-12
Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15
Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Class D2
Sub-district D2-1
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 17-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-9
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-8, 25-7
Sub-district D2-2
Exeter/Milligan def. Friend, 25-15, 25-12, 25-9
Parkview Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14
Sub-district D2-3
High Plains Community def. Giltner, 25-19, 25-9, 25-20
Osceola def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13
Sub-district D2-4
Humphrey St. Francis def. Winside, 25-7, 25-16, 25-10
Winside def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-11, 25-15
Riverside def. Randolph, 25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9
Sub-district D2-5
Wynot def. St. Mary's, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20
CWC def. Santee, 25-11, 25-22, 25-15
Stuart def. CWC, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18
Sub-district D2-6
Franklin def. Silver Lake, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
Lawrence-Nelson def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12
Sub-district D2-7
Anselmo-Merna def. Palmer, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
Ansley-Litchfield def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-9, 25-10, 25-15
Palmer def. Elba, 17-25, 12-25, 29-27, 25-15, 15-10
Sub-district D2-8
Loomis def. Bertrand, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-20, 25-17, 25-11
Medicine Valley def. Brady, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23
Sub-district D2-9
Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8
Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-16, 25-5, 25-15
Sub-district D2-10
Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-17, 26-24, 25-13
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 18-25, 15-12
Sub-district D2-11
Garden County def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14
Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20
South Platte def. Leyton, 23-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-22
Sub-district D2-12
Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9, 25-19
Minatare def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-17, 25-13
Minatare def. Hay Springs, 11-25, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12