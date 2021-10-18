Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22

West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

Play-in

Grand Island def. Kearney, 24-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-7

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-19, 25-11

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 27-25, 25-19

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament

Consolation

Creighton def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18

Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8

Randolph def. Osmond, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21

Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 25-16, 25-23

Winnebago def. Winside, 25-12, 21-25, 27-25, 25-23

Quarterfinal

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-23

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-8

Wakefield def. Wausa, 28-26, 23-25, 25-22

Wynot def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-18

Semifinal

Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21

Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 17-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19

Mid-State Conference Tournament

First Round

Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

Crofton def. Wayne, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

Guardian Angels def. Boone Central, 26-24, 25-7, 25-21

Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 25-16, 25-7

Play-in

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

First Round

Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11

Summerland def. CWC, 25-10, 25-12, 25-19

West Holt def. North Central, 25-16, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21

Quarterfinal

St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-18, 28-26

