Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21
Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-20, 12-25, 25-23
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Neligh-Oakdale, 26-24, 25-18, 16-25, 25-12
North Central def. Boyd County, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17
Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-11, 25-16
West Holt def. CWC, 25-6, 25-12, 25-14
West Holt def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22
Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12
Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament
Consolation
Bloomfield def. Randolph, 25-23, 24-25, 25-21, 25-18
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 20-25, 25-8, 25-22, 25-19
Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-17, 25-20
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16
Quarterfinal
Plainview def. Wausa, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22
Ponca def. Winside, 25-22, 25-13
Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 26-24
Semifinal
Ponca def. Wynot, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
Wakefield def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16
Winside def. Homer, 25-11, 25-11
Mid States Conference Tournament
Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20
Boone Central def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-12
Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 18-25, 8-25, 25-20, 15-12
Pierce def. O'Neill, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16
Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central, 25-9, 25-13, 25-22