Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15

Elkhorn def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-23, 16-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-11

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-16, 25-11

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-12, 25-14

Omaha Christian Academy def. Ralston, 22-25, 25-21, 14-25, 25-20, 15-10

Palmyra def. Falls City, 29-27, 25-11, 25-22

ECNC Tournament

First Round

Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17

Quarterfinal

Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 25-9, 25-8, 25-16

Malcolm def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18

Mead def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 25-20, 25-12

FKC Tournament

First Round

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22

Loomis def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-16

Quarterfinal

Amherst def. Loomis, 25-19, 25-22

Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-15, 25-17

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Axtell, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20

Knox County Tournament

Quarterfinal

Bloomfield def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-16

Semifinal

Crofton def. Creighton, 25-19, 25-8

Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17

Louplatte Conference Tournament

First Round

Ord def. Wood River, 25-2, 18-25, 26-24, 25-20

Ravenna def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 9-25, 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 15-11

St. Paul def. Central City, 25-7, 25-9, 25-14

Play-in

Central City def. Gibbon, 25-20, 25-21

NCC Tournament

Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-20, 27-25, 25-15

Wallace Triangular

Garden County def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15

Garden County def. Wallace, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20

Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 26-24

Southern def. Pawnee City, 27-25, 29-27

Tri County def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-11

Diller-Odell def. Southern, 27-25, 25-16

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-16, 25-18