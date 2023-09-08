Dorchester def. Red Cloud, 20-25, 25-23, 25-11, 25-21
Olathe Northwest, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18
Stuart def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17
Bellevue East Invitational
Pool A
Fremont def. Omaha Northwest, 25-22, 25-14
Fremont def. Syracuse, 16-25, 26-24, 25-23
Omaha Northwest def. Buena Vista, 25-13, 25-19
Syracuse def. Buena Vista, 25-13, 25-14
Syracuse def. Omaha Northwest, 25-19, 25-17
Pool B
Grand Island def. Omaha Burke, 25-6, 25-18
Grand Island def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-15
Grand Island def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-7
Omaha Central def. Omaha Burke, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22
Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-10
Pool C
Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-20
Bellevue East def. Omaha Benson, 25-14, 25-11
Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-11
Millard South def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-17
Pool D
Bellevue West def. Columbus, 25-22, 25-16
Bellevue West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-11
Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-10, 25-6
Columbus def. Omaha South, 25-5, 25-8
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha South, 25-17, 25-7
Minatare Triangular
Minatare def. Banner County, 25-4, 25-14
Minatare def. Creek Valley, 25-23, 25-19