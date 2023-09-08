Dorchester def. Red Cloud, 20-25, 25-23, 25-11, 25-21

Olathe Northwest, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18

Stuart def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17

Bellevue East Invitational

Pool A

Fremont def. Omaha Northwest, 25-22, 25-14

Fremont def. Syracuse, 16-25, 26-24, 25-23

Omaha Northwest def. Buena Vista, 25-13, 25-19

Syracuse def. Buena Vista, 25-13, 25-14

Syracuse def. Omaha Northwest, 25-19, 25-17

Pool B

Grand Island def. Omaha Burke, 25-6, 25-18

Grand Island def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-15

Grand Island def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-7

Omaha Central def. Omaha Burke, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22

Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-10

Pool C

Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-20

Bellevue East def. Omaha Benson, 25-14, 25-11

Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-11

Millard South def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-17

Pool D

Bellevue West def. Columbus, 25-22, 25-16

Bellevue West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-11

Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-10, 25-6

Columbus def. Omaha South, 25-5, 25-8

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha South, 25-17, 25-7

Minatare Triangular

Minatare def. Banner County, 25-4, 25-14

Minatare def. Creek Valley, 25-23, 25-19

