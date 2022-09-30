Arapahoe def. Hi-Line, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23

Hay Springs def. Minatare, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16

Nebraska Lutheran def. Giltner, 25-27, 25-17, 25-21, 25-27, 15-6

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13

Lakota Nation Invitational

Pool B

Custer, S.D. def. Santee, 25-18, 25-13

Oelrichs, S.D. def. Santee, 14-25, 25-18, 25-22

Lincoln Northeast Tournament

Pool A

Millard South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-16

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-16

Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-14, 25-12

Omaha Marian def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-20

Waverly def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-13

Waverly def. Millard South, 25-10, 25-16

Pool B

Gretna def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-21

Kearney def. Gretna, 25-15, 26-24

Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-17, 28-26

Kearney def. Omaha Central, 25-11, 25-17

Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 25-22

Pool C

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-19

Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 25-18, 25-18

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Pius X, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-9, 25-22

Norfolk def. Lincoln North Star, 26-24, 29-27

Nike Tournament of Champions

Omaha Northwest def. Moreno Valley, Calif., 25-22, 25-14

Vista, Calif. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-9, 25-16

Whittier Christian, Calif. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-23, 20-25, 18-16

Twin City Invitational

Gold Pool

Grand Island Northwest def. Burns, Wyo., 25-15, 25-10

North Platte def. Burns, Wyo., 25-19, 28-26

Red Pool

Chase County def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-16

Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. Chase County, 25-19, 25-16

Scottsbluff def. McCook, 25-17, 25-22

White Pool

Crete def. Chadron, 25-22, 25-23

