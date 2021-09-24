Alma def. Southern Valley, 25-14, 26-24, 25-22

Arapahoe def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18

Hay Springs def. Minatare, 25-22, 16-25, 24-26, 25-18, 15-12

Paxton def. Wallace, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22

Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 26-24, 25-12

Allison Weston Invitational

Pool A

Lincoln East def. Omaha Burke, 17-25, 25-17, 15-12

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-14

Pool B

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-22, 25-7

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-20

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-19, 25-21

Pool C

Millard West def. Des Moines, Roosevelt, Iowa, 25-14, 25-10

Papillion-LaVista def. Des Moines, Roosevelt, Iowa, 25-17, 25-14

South Platte Triangular

South Platte def. Banner County, 25-4, 25-8

South Platte def. Crawford, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11

