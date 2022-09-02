Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 25-21, 25-14

Potter-Dix def. Crawford, 0-0, 25-11, 22-25, 25-10

Sioux County def. Banner County, 25-15, 25-11, 25-9

Gillette Invite

Pool F

Scottsbluff def. Burns, Wyo., 25-20, 27-25

Scottsbluff def. Sheridan, Wyo., 25-17, 25-17

Scottsbluff def. Wright, Wyo., 25-16, 22-25, 25-20

Nike Tournament of Champions

Calvary Christian-Clearwater, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-19, 26-28, 17-15

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. King's Academy, Fla., 25-19, 22-25, 15-7

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Pensacola Catholic, Fla., 25-9, 25-17

Sandhills Valley Triangular

Wallace def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-12

Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 25-13

