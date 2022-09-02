Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 25-21, 25-14
Potter-Dix def. Crawford, 0-0, 25-11, 22-25, 25-10
Sioux County def. Banner County, 25-15, 25-11, 25-9
Gillette Invite
Pool F
Scottsbluff def. Burns, Wyo., 25-20, 27-25
Scottsbluff def. Sheridan, Wyo., 25-17, 25-17
Scottsbluff def. Wright, Wyo., 25-16, 22-25, 25-20
Nike Tournament of Champions
Calvary Christian-Clearwater, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-19, 26-28, 17-15
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. King's Academy, Fla., 25-19, 22-25, 15-7
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Pensacola Catholic, Fla., 25-9, 25-17
Sandhills Valley Triangular
Wallace def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-12
Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 25-13