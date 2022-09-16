Cambridge def. Southern Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16

Dorchester def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-7, 25-11

Potter-Dix def. Sioux County, 25-18, 27-29, 25-17, 12-25, 15-12

Arthur County Triangular

Garden County def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-17

Gothenburg Tournament

Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-19, 25-18

Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14

Gothenburg def. York, 25-21, 25-17

Minden def. Aurora, 25-6, 25-11

Minden def. Ogallala, 25-20, 28-26

St. Paul def. Chadron, 25-19, 25-12

York def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-18

LPS Volleyball Classic

Pool B

Lincoln Southeast def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-12

Lincoln Southwest def. North Platte, 25-4, 25-8

Pool C

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-18

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17

Pool D

Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-18