Cambridge def. Southern Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16
Dorchester def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-7, 25-11
Potter-Dix def. Sioux County, 25-18, 27-29, 25-17, 12-25, 15-12
Arthur County Triangular
Garden County def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-17
Gothenburg Tournament
Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-19, 25-18
Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14
Gothenburg def. York, 25-21, 25-17
Minden def. Aurora, 25-6, 25-11
Minden def. Ogallala, 25-20, 28-26
St. Paul def. Chadron, 25-19, 25-12
York def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-18
LPS Volleyball Classic
Pool B
Lincoln Southeast def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-12
Lincoln Southwest def. North Platte, 25-4, 25-8
Pool C
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-18
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17
Pool D
Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-18