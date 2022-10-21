College View Academy def. Forest Lake, Fla., 25-12, 25-18
Diller-Odell def. Friend, 25-13, 25-6, 25-11
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 23-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-8
Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-13, 23-25, 25-7, 25-13
South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22
Wauneta-Palisade def. Brady, 18-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10
Niobrara Valley Conference
Third Place
West Holt def. Elkhorn Valley, 27-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22
Championship
St. Mary’s def. Stuart, 27-25, 20-25, 25-18, 27-25
Pleasanton Triangular
Loomis def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-17, 25-21
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-18
Southwest Conference Tournament
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 25-17
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-4
Minden def. McCook, 25-13, 25-16
Play-in
Cozad def. Valentine, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19
Consolation Semifinal
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-20, 25-23
Semifinal
Gothenburg def. Broken Bow
Minden def. Ogallala, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18
Seventh Place
Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-16
Third Place
Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 25-17, 14-25, 25-15
Championship
Minden def. Gothenburg, 26-24, 25-22