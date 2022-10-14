Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16

Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-15, 26-24, 25-13

Minatare def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21

Omaha Burke def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18

Omaha South Invitational

Bellevue East def. Omaha Roncalli

Bellevue East def. Omaha South

Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-13, 25-8

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-13

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-19

Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 2-0

Westside Invitational

Pool A

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southwest, 18-25, 25-15, 25-12

Lincoln East def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-23

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Marian, 25-12, 25-21

Pool B

Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-17

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-15, 25-15

Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23

Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18

Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-14

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-14, 25-19

Tags

In other news