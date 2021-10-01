Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-13, 26-24, 25-15

Pleasanton def. South Loup, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21

Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-13, 25-23

South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 16-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wallace, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14

Lakota Nations Invitational

Pool A

Santee def. Crow Creek, S.D., 25-17, 21-25, 25-22

Santee def. Little Wound, S.D., 25-21, 25-16

Santee def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-10, 25-14

Santee def. Wyoming Indian, Wyo., 17-25, 25-13, 25-18

White River, S.D. def. Santee, 25-13, 25-18

Lincoln Northeast Invitational

Pool A

Gretna def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-14, 25-18

Gretna def. Omaha Central, 25-18, 25-9

Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Central, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24

Millard South def. Gretna, 25-19, 25-20

Millard South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-14, 25-17

Millard South def. Omaha Central, 25-22, 25-16

Pool B

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-5

Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-22

Lincoln Northeast def. Norfolk, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Marian, 26-24, 25-23

Omaha Marian def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-15

Pool C

Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-16

Waverly def. Kearney, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18

Waverly def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-20

Twin Cities Tournament

Blue Pool

Gering def. Burns, Wyo., 25-15, 25-16

Gering def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 22-25, 25-13, 25-9

Sidney def. Burns, Wyo., 25-20, 25-20

Gold Pool

Alliance def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 20-25, 25-23, 28-26

Sidney def. Alliance, 25-20, 20-25, 25-12

Sidney def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 20-25, 25-19, 25-14

Red Pool

McCook def. Scottsbluff, 25-22, 25-15

McCook def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-20, 25-17

Ogallala def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-19, 25-9

White Pool

Chadron def. North Platte, 25-11, 25-19

Chadron def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 25-14, 25-23

Grand Island Northwest def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-16

Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-15

Grand Island Northwest def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 25-20, 25-12