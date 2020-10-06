Howells/Dodge def. Stanton, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14
Kearney def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 15-6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10
Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 26-24
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-12, 25-20
Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 15-25, 20-18
Bloomfield Triangular
Bloomfield def. Boyd County, 25-23, 23-25, 25-7
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-10, 25-13
CWC Triangular
CWC def. Central Valley, 25-16, 25-19
CWC def. Palmer, 25-8, 25-3
Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-12
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary's, 25-13, 25-22
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-19, 25-17
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary's, 25-17, 25-13
Gothenburg Triangular
Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-9
Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 26-24, 25-16
Ogallala def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-15
Lutheran High Northeast Triangular
Clarkson/Leigh def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-22
Lutheran High Northeast def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-12, 25-16
Lutheran High Northeast def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-14, 25-6
Pierce Triangular
Wayne def. Pierce, 25-21, 25-17
Stuart Triangular
Ainsworth def. North Central, 17-25, 27-25,25-14
Stuart def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 19-25, 25-14
Wynot Triangular
Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-15
Wynot def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20
Wynot def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-3