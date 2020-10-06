Area volleyball scores

Howells/Dodge def. Stanton, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14

Kearney def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 15-6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10

Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 26-24

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-12, 25-20

Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 15-25, 20-18

Bloomfield Triangular

Bloomfield def. Boyd County, 25-23, 23-25, 25-7

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-10, 25-13

CWC Triangular

CWC def. Central Valley, 25-16, 25-19

CWC def. Palmer, 25-8, 25-3

Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-12

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary's, 25-13, 25-22

Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-19, 25-17

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary's, 25-17, 25-13

Gothenburg Triangular

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-9

Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 26-24, 25-16

Ogallala def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-15

Lutheran High Northeast Triangular

Clarkson/Leigh def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-22

Lutheran High Northeast def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-12, 25-16

Lutheran High Northeast def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-14, 25-6

Pierce Triangular

Wayne def. Pierce, 25-21, 25-17

Stuart Triangular

Ainsworth def. North Central, 17-25, 27-25,25-14

Stuart def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 19-25, 25-14

Wynot Triangular

Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-15

Wynot def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20

Wynot def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-3

