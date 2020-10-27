Class A
District A-1
Millard North def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 15-6
District A-2
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 22-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13, 15-8
District A-3
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
District A-4
Millard South def. Gretna, 25-13, 27-25, 15-25, 25-15
District A-5
Millard West def. Grand Island, 25-12, 25-18, 28-26
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23
District A-6
Kearney def. Columbus, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-10, 25-13
District A-7
Bellevue West def. Norfolk, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12
North Platte def. Bellevue East, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Class B
Sub-district B-1
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-6, 25-12, 25-13
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Ralston, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13
Sub-district B-2
Elkhorn def. Bennington, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn North, 25-16, 25-16, 25-8
Sub-district B-3
Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-6, 25-8, 25-21
Waverly def. Platteview, 25-19, 25-8, 25-12
Sub-district B-4
Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 25-13, 26-24
Norris def. Crete, 25-2, 25-8, 25-12
Sub-district B-5
Blair def. Schuyler, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Schuyler def. South Sioux City, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Sub-district B-6
Aurora def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23
York def. Seward, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19
Sub-district B-7
Hastings def. McCook, 25-7, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21
Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-21, 25-16, 26-24
Sub-district B-8
Scottsbluff def. Alliance, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-15
Class C-1
Sub-district C1-1
Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Sub-district C1-2
Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-6, 23-25, 25-13
Sub-district C1-3
Omaha Roncalli def. Louisville, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19
Sub-district C1-4
Wahoo def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-20, 26-24
Sub-district C1-6
Wayne def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19
Sub-district C1-7
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 32-30, 25-23
Sub-district C1-8
St. Paul def. Grand Island Central Catholic
Sub-district C1-9
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-15, 26-24, 19-25
Sub-district C1-10
Broken Bow def. O'Neill, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12
Sub-district C1-11
Gothenburg def. Hershey, 25-12, 26-24, 25-23
Sub-district C1-12
Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Class C-2
Sub-district C2-1
Freeman def. Tri County, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18
Sub-district C2-2
Palmyra def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22
Sub-district C2-3
Howells/Dodge def. Guardian Angels, 26-24, 13-25, 26-24, 25-16
Sub-district C2-5
Crofton def. Ponca, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19
Sub-district C2-6
Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 17-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-23
Sub-district C2-7
Centennial def. Cross County, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18
Sub-district C2-8
Thayer Central def. Superior, 25-8, 25-23, 25-19
Sub-district C2-9
Fullerton def. Centura, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20
Sub-district C2-10
Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16
Sub-district C2-11
South Loup def. Hi-Line, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14
Sub-district C2-12
Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11
Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 21-25, 15-8
Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Class D-1
Sub-district D1-1
Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-19, 25-10, 25-11
Sub-district D1-2
Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15
Sub-district D1-3
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24
Sub-district D1-4
Hartington-Newcastle def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25
Sub-district D1-5
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Summerland, 25-17, 25-21, 13-25, 25-12
Sub-district D1-7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 22-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-14
Sub-district D1-8
Kenesaw def. Shelton, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17
Sub-district D1-10
Ansley-Litchfield def. Anselmo-Merna
Sub-district D1-11
Cambridge def. Southwest, 27-25, 25-17, 25-20
Sub-district D1-12
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Minatare, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
South Platte def. Kimball, 25-14, 25-7, 25-13
Class D-2
Sub-district D2-1
Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 14-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19
Sub-district D2-2
Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16
Sub-district D2-3
Nebraska Christian def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-23, 25-10
Sub-district D2-4
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Sub-district D2-5
Wynot def. Winside, 25-10, 28-26, 25-21
Sub-district D2-6
CWC def. Twin Loup, 25-9, 25-19, 25-9
Sub-district D2-7
Franklin def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16
Sub-district D2-8
Bertrand def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14
Sub-district D2-9
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
Sub-district D2-10
Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-9, 25-18, 17-25, 25-11
Sub-district D2-11
Potter-Dix def. Garden County
Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 25-22, 14-25, 25-14, 25-23
Sub-district D2-12
Cody-Kilgore def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-20