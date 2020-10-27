Area volleyball scores

Class A

District A-1

Millard North def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 15-6

District A-2

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 22-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13, 15-8

District A-3

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

District A-4

Millard South def. Gretna, 25-13, 27-25, 15-25, 25-15

District A-5

Millard West def. Grand Island, 25-12, 25-18, 28-26

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23

District A-6

Kearney def. Columbus, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-10, 25-13

District A-7

Bellevue West def. Norfolk, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12

North Platte def. Bellevue East, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Class B

Sub-district B-1 

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-6, 25-12, 25-13

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Ralston, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13

Sub-district B-2

Elkhorn def. Bennington, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn North, 25-16, 25-16, 25-8

Sub-district B-3

Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-6, 25-8, 25-21

Waverly def. Platteview, 25-19, 25-8, 25-12

Sub-district B-4

Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 25-13, 26-24

Norris def. Crete, 25-2, 25-8, 25-12

Sub-district B-5

Blair def. Schuyler, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Schuyler def. South Sioux City, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Sub-district B-6

Aurora def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23

York def. Seward, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19

Sub-district B-7

Hastings def. McCook, 25-7, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21

Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-21, 25-16, 26-24

Sub-district B-8

Scottsbluff def. Alliance, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-15

Class C-1

Sub-district C1-1

Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15

Sub-district C1-2

Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-6, 23-25, 25-13

Sub-district C1-3

Omaha Roncalli def. Louisville, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19

Sub-district C1-4

Wahoo def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-20, 26-24

Sub-district C1-6

Wayne def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19

Sub-district C1-7

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 32-30, 25-23

Sub-district C1-8

St. Paul def. Grand Island Central Catholic

Sub-district C1-9

Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-15, 26-24, 19-25

Sub-district C1-10

Broken Bow def. O'Neill, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12

Sub-district C1-11

Gothenburg def. Hershey, 25-12, 26-24, 25-23

Sub-district C1-12

Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Class C-2

Sub-district C2-1

Freeman def. Tri County, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18

Sub-district C2-2

Palmyra def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22

Sub-district C2-3

Howells/Dodge def. Guardian Angels, 26-24, 13-25, 26-24, 25-16

Sub-district C2-5

Crofton def. Ponca, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19

Sub-district C2-6

Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 17-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-23

Sub-district C2-7

Centennial def. Cross County, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18

Sub-district C2-8

Thayer Central def. Superior, 25-8, 25-23, 25-19

Sub-district C2-9

Fullerton def. Centura, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20

Sub-district C2-10

Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16

Sub-district C2-11

South Loup def. Hi-Line, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14

Sub-district C2-12

Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11

Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 21-25, 15-8

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Class D-1

Sub-district D1-1

Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-19, 25-10, 25-11

Sub-district D1-2

Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15

Sub-district D1-3

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24

Sub-district D1-4

Hartington-Newcastle def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25

Sub-district D1-5

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Summerland, 25-17, 25-21, 13-25, 25-12

Sub-district D1-7

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 22-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-14

Sub-district D1-8

Kenesaw def. Shelton, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17

Sub-district D1-10

Ansley-Litchfield def. Anselmo-Merna

Sub-district D1-11

Cambridge def. Southwest, 27-25, 25-17, 25-20

Sub-district D1-12

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Minatare, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19

South Platte def. Kimball, 25-14, 25-7, 25-13

Class D-2

Sub-district D2-1

Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 14-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19

Sub-district D2-2

Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

Sub-district D2-3

Nebraska Christian def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-23, 25-10

Sub-district D2-4

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Sub-district D2-5

Wynot def. Winside, 25-10, 28-26, 25-21

Sub-district D2-6

CWC def. Twin Loup, 25-9, 25-19, 25-9

Sub-district D2-7

Franklin def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16

Sub-district D2-8

Bertrand def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14

Sub-district D2-9

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

Sub-district D2-10

Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-9, 25-18, 17-25, 25-11

Sub-district D2-11

Potter-Dix def. Garden County

Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 25-22, 14-25, 25-14, 25-23

Sub-district D2-12

Cody-Kilgore def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-20

