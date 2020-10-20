Area volleyball scores

Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-8, 25-4

Broken Bow Quad

Broken Bow def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-11

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament

Championship

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21

Third Place

Winside def. Wynot, 25-13, 25-20

Mid-State Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Crofton def. O'Neill, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13

Semifinal

Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 25-20, 25-10

NVC Tournament

Semifinal

CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-6, 25-16

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-15

Schuyler Triangular

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11

Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-2

Schuyler def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11

