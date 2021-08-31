Burwell def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23
Elkhorn Valley def. O'Neill, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21
Homer def. Walthill, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
Norfolk def. Grand Island, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23
Pender def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-20, 25-27, 25-16, 25-17
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 19-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-16, 25-11, 24-26
North Bend Central Triangular
North Bend Central def. Madison, 25-4, 25-9
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-15
Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-11, 25-11
Summerland Triangular
Central Valley def. CWC, 25-14, 25-23
Central Valley def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-21
Summerland def. CWC, 25-16, 25-20
Winside Triangular
Plainview def. St. Mary's, 25-22, 25-21
Winside def. St. Mary's, 25-22, 25-21