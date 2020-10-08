Boone Central/Newman Grove def. West Holt, 25-16, 29-27, 25-22
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-23, 21-25, 15-25, 25-13, 15-12
Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 18-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13
Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9
North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 25-20, 25-12
Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19
Wayne def. Crofton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15
GACC Triangular
Guardian Angels def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 25-16
Lutheran High Northeast def. Guardian Angels, 25-7, 25-18
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-13
Hartington-Newcastle Triangular
Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-14, 25-19
Hartington-Newcastle def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-20, 25-21
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-14
Wausa Triangular
CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 26-24, 25-16
CWC def. Wausa, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21