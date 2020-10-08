Area volleyball scores

Boone Central/Newman Grove def. West Holt, 25-16, 29-27, 25-22

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-23, 21-25, 15-25, 25-13, 15-12

Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 18-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13

Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9

North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 25-20, 25-12

Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19

Wayne def. Crofton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15

GACC Triangular

Guardian Angels def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 25-16

Lutheran High Northeast def. Guardian Angels, 25-7, 25-18

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-13

Hartington-Newcastle Triangular

Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-14, 25-19

Hartington-Newcastle def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-20, 25-21

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-14

Wausa Triangular

CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 26-24, 25-16

CWC def. Wausa, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21

Tags

In other news