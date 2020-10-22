Columbus Lakeview def. North Bend Central, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18
Howells/Dodge def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-9, 25-18, 25-10
Madison def. Twin River, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 15-9
McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23
Fort Calhoun Triangular
Fort Calhoun def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-14, 25-13
Fort Calhoun def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-27, 25-18
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-22
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Pool A
Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-22, 25-9
Consolation
Kearney def. Fremont, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17
First Place
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-16
Pool B
Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-11, 22-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-5
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13
Lincoln High def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19
Pool C
Columbus def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17
Consolation
Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20
First Place
Norfolk def. Columbus, 25-11, 25-19, 26-24
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Championship
Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-14, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20
Fifth Place
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21
Third Place
Guardian Angels def. Battle Creek, 25-12, 25-14, 25-18
Wakefield Triangular
Wakefield def. Homer, 26-24, 25-14
Wakefield def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17