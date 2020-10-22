Area volleyball scores

Columbus Lakeview def. North Bend Central, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18

Howells/Dodge def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-9, 25-18, 25-10

Madison def. Twin River, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 15-9

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23

Fort Calhoun Triangular

Fort Calhoun def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-14, 25-13

Fort Calhoun def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-27, 25-18

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-22

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

Pool A

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-22, 25-9

Consolation

Kearney def. Fremont, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17

First Place

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-16

Pool B

Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-11, 22-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-5

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13

Lincoln High def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19

Pool C

Columbus def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17

Consolation

Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20

First Place

Norfolk def. Columbus, 25-11, 25-19, 26-24

Mid-State Conference Tournament

Championship

Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-14, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20

Fifth Place

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21

Third Place

Guardian Angels def. Battle Creek, 25-12, 25-14, 25-18

Wakefield Triangular

Wakefield def. Homer, 26-24, 25-14

Wakefield def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17

