Boyd County def. Burke/South Central, S.D., 25-14, 25-19, 25-13
Crofton def. Wakefield, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20
Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17
Louisville def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19
Malcolm def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13, 15-13
O'Neill def. Ainsworth, 25-8, 25-18, 25-14
Stuart def. Osmond, 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 18-16
Summerland def. North Central, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21
Wayne def. Stanton, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19
Battle Creek Triangular
Battle Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-17, 25-17
Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-19, 25-21
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 26-24, 25-12
CWC Triangular
CWC def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-11, 25-13
CWC def. St. Mary's, 25-9, 25-15
Elkhorn Valley def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 25-23
Heartland Lutheran Triangular
Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-8, 25-4
Neligh-Oakdale Triangular
Pender def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-20
Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 17-25, 25-14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Homer vs. Wynot, ppd.
Ponca vs. Dakota Valley, S.D., ppd.
Wausa vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd.
Winside vs. Winnebago, ppd.