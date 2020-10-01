Area volleyball scores

Boyd County def. Burke, S.D., 25-14, 25-19, 25-13

Boyd County def. Burke/South Central, S.D., 25-14, 25-19, 25-13

Crofton def. Wakefield, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20

Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17

Louisville def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19

Malcolm def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13, 15-13

O'Neill def. Ainsworth, 25-8, 25-18, 25-14

Stuart def. Osmond, 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 18-16

Summerland def. North Central, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21

Wayne def. Stanton, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19

Battle Creek Triangular

Battle Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-17, 25-17

Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-19, 25-21

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 26-24, 25-12

CWC Triangular

CWC def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-11, 25-13

CWC def. St. Mary's, 25-9, 25-15

Elkhorn Valley def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 25-23

Heartland Lutheran Triangular

Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-8, 25-4

Neligh-Oakdale Triangular

Pender def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-20

Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 17-25, 25-14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Homer vs. Wynot, ppd.

Ponca vs. Dakota Valley, S.D., ppd.

Wausa vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd.

Winside vs. Winnebago, ppd.

