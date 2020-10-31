Area volleyball scores

Class B

District B-1

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Blair, 25-6, 25-19, 25-22

District B-2

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Norris, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

District B-3

Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-19

District B-4

Elkhorn def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17

District B-5

Ashland-Greenwood def. Beatrice, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20

District B-6

York def. Hastings, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16

District B-7

Aurora def. Gering, 25-11, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16

District B-8

Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-20, 25-16, 25-10

Class C1

District C1-1

Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-12, 25-10, 25-16

District C1-2

St. Paul def. Gothenburg, 25-21, 25-21, 25-11

District C1-3

Kearney Catholic def. Malcolm, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22

District C1-4

Adams Central def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23

District C1-5

Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 26-28, 15-5

District C1-6

Syracuse def. Sidney (3-1)

District C1-7

Lincoln Lutheran def. Ogallala, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13

District C1-8

Broken Bow def. Oakland-Craig, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23

Class C2

District C2-1

Lutheran High Northeast def. Freeman, 25-6, 25-20, 25-12

District C2-2

Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22

District C2-3

Overton def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10

District C2-4

Clarkson/Leigh def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18

District C2-5

Centennial def. Thayer Central (3-2)

District C2-6

Howells/Dodge def. South Loup, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

District C2-7

Superior def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13

District C2-8

Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Fullerton (3-0)

Class D1

District D1-1

Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna (3-0)

District D1-2

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. High Plains Community, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20

District D1-3

 Archbishop Bergan def. Hartington-Newcastle (3-0)

District D1-4

 Mead def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (3-1)

District D1-5

South Platte def. Cambridge (3-2

District D1-6

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19

District D1-7

Amherst def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-7, 25-10, 25-14

District D1-8

Johnson-Brock def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22

Class D2

District D2-1

Diller-Odell def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12

District D2-2

CWC def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-9, 25-21, 25-17

District D2-3

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sioux County, 25-19, 25-11, 25-13

District D2-4

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

District D2-5

 Humphrey St. Francis def. Twin Loup (3-0)

District D2-6

 Nebraska Christian def. Bertrand (3-1)

District D2-7

Mullen def. Garden County, 25-21, 25-15, 16-25, 25-11

District D2-8

Wynot def. Exeter/Milligan, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21

Tags

In other news