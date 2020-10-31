Class B
District B-1
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Blair, 25-6, 25-19, 25-22
District B-2
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Norris, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
District B-3
Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-19
District B-4
Elkhorn def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17
District B-5
Ashland-Greenwood def. Beatrice, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20
District B-6
York def. Hastings, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16
District B-7
Aurora def. Gering, 25-11, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16
District B-8
Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-20, 25-16, 25-10
Class C1
District C1-1
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-12, 25-10, 25-16
District C1-2
St. Paul def. Gothenburg, 25-21, 25-21, 25-11
District C1-3
Kearney Catholic def. Malcolm, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22
District C1-4
Adams Central def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23
District C1-5
Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 26-28, 15-5
District C1-6
Syracuse def. Sidney (3-1)
District C1-7
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ogallala, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13
District C1-8
Broken Bow def. Oakland-Craig, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23
Class C2
District C2-1
Lutheran High Northeast def. Freeman, 25-6, 25-20, 25-12
District C2-2
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22
District C2-3
Overton def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10
District C2-4
Clarkson/Leigh def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18
District C2-5
Centennial def. Thayer Central (3-2)
District C2-6
Howells/Dodge def. South Loup, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20
District C2-7
Superior def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13
District C2-8
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Fullerton (3-0)
Class D1
District D1-1
Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna (3-0)
District D1-2
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. High Plains Community, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20
District D1-3
Archbishop Bergan def. Hartington-Newcastle (3-0)
District D1-4
Mead def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (3-1)
District D1-5
South Platte def. Cambridge (3-2
District D1-6
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19
District D1-7
Amherst def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-7, 25-10, 25-14
District D1-8
Johnson-Brock def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22
Class D2
District D2-1
Diller-Odell def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12
District D2-2
CWC def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-9, 25-21, 25-17
District D2-3
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sioux County, 25-19, 25-11, 25-13
District D2-4
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
District D2-5
Humphrey St. Francis def. Twin Loup (3-0)
District D2-6
Nebraska Christian def. Bertrand (3-1)
District D2-7
Mullen def. Garden County, 25-21, 25-15, 16-25, 25-11
District D2-8
Wynot def. Exeter/Milligan, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21