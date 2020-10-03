Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20
Syracuse def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-9, 25-15, 25-13
Bloomfield Triangular
Randolph def. Bloomfield, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20
Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-17
Winside def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-21
Clarkson/Leigh Tournament
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 27-25
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Cross County, 25-22, 25-20
Semifinal
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-20
Columbus Classic
Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-13
Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 17-25, 25-21, 25-11
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings, 30-28, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Blair, 25-16, 25-13
Championship
Kearney Catholic def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 27-25
Consolation Semifinal
Centennial def. Blair, 25-16, 25-15
Hastings def. Beatrice, 25-17, 25-21
Fifth Place
Centennial def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-21
Semifinal
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 26-24
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 27-25
Seventh Place
Beatrice def. Blair, 25-16, 25-14
Third Place
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-12, 25-17
Lincoln Northeast Tournament
Pool A
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-11, 25-20
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-19
Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-19, 26-28, 25-19
Waverly def. Kearney, 15-25, 25-20, 25-21
Championship
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21
Third Place
Waverly def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22
Pool B
Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-21
Gretna def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-18
Gretna def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-12
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-12, 13-25, 25-16
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18
Championship
Gretna def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-20
Fifth Place
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-23
Third Place
Elkhorn North def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21
Raymond Central Tournament
Nebraska City def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 27-25, 25-11
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-16
Seward def. Fairbury, 25-15, 25-16
York def. Crete, 25-14, 25-15
Championship
York def. Raymond Central, 18-25, 25-11, 25-23
Consolation Semifinal
Arlington def. Fairbury, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19
Crete def. Tekamah-Herman, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19
Fifth Place
Arlington def. Crete
Semifinal
Raymond Central def. Seward, 25-18, 25-18
York def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-15
Seventh Place
Tekamah-Herman def. Fairbury, 9-25, 26-24, 25-20
Third Place
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-14