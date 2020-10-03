Area volleyball scores

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20

Syracuse def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-9, 25-15, 25-13

Bloomfield Triangular

Randolph def. Bloomfield, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20

Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-17

Winside def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-21

Clarkson/Leigh Tournament

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 27-25

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Cross County, 25-22, 25-20

Semifinal

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-20

Columbus Classic

Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-13

Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 17-25, 25-21, 25-11

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings, 30-28, 25-19

Norfolk Catholic def. Blair, 25-16, 25-13

Championship

Kearney Catholic def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 27-25

Consolation Semifinal

Centennial def. Blair, 25-16, 25-15

Hastings def. Beatrice, 25-17, 25-21

Fifth Place

Centennial def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-21

Semifinal

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 26-24

Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 27-25

Seventh Place

Beatrice def. Blair, 25-16, 25-14

Third Place

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-12, 25-17

Lincoln Northeast Tournament

Pool A

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-11, 25-20

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-19

Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-19, 26-28, 25-19

Waverly def. Kearney, 15-25, 25-20, 25-21

Championship

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21

Third Place

Waverly def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22

Pool B

Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-21

Gretna def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-18

Gretna def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-12

Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-12, 13-25, 25-16

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22

Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18

Championship

Gretna def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-20

Fifth Place

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-23

Third Place

Elkhorn North def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21

Raymond Central Tournament

Nebraska City def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 27-25, 25-11

Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-16

Seward def. Fairbury, 25-15, 25-16

York def. Crete, 25-14, 25-15

Championship

York def. Raymond Central, 18-25, 25-11, 25-23

Consolation Semifinal

Arlington def. Fairbury, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19

Crete def. Tekamah-Herman, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19

Fifth Place

Arlington def. Crete

Semifinal

Raymond Central def. Seward, 25-18, 25-18

York def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-15

Seventh Place

Tekamah-Herman def. Fairbury, 9-25, 26-24, 25-20

Third Place

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-14

