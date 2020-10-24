Area volleyball scores

Chadron def. Sioux County, 25-18, 25-22, 25-10

RCC Tournament

Championship

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-27, 25-22, 25-15

Consolation

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-21, 25-16

Play-in

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 2-1

Semifinal

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-10, 25-7

Sandhills Valley Triangular

Arthur County def. Elba, 25-17, 25-17

Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-21, 25-19

