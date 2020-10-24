Chadron def. Sioux County, 25-18, 25-22, 25-10
RCC Tournament
Championship
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-27, 25-22, 25-15
Consolation
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-21, 25-16
Play-in
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 2-1
Semifinal
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-10, 25-7
Sandhills Valley Triangular
Arthur County def. Elba, 25-17, 25-17
Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-21, 25-19